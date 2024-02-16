Sun Maid Kennel Club 01

TechCrunch

Seal Security, a Tel Aviv-based startup founded by a group of former members of Israel's Unit 8200 intelligence unit, is coming out of stealth today and announcing a $7.4 million seed funding round led by Vertex Ventures Israel, with participation from Crew Capital, PayPal Alumni Fund and Cyber Club London. Ever since the Log4j vulnerability was discovered and the White House issued its software supply chain executive order, everybody who builds software knows about the importance of keeping the many open source libraries they rely on up to date. Seal was founded by Itamar Sher (CEO), Lev Pachmanov (CTO) and Alon Navon (CPO).