Sun Power - an economical option for many homeowners

Having solar panels installed – instead of buying electricity exclusively from a power company – can be an economical option for many homeowners, says Aaron Davis, founder and CEO of Firefly Solar. But homeowners should only make that choice after doing their homework.

“Solar energy is cheap if you're getting what you need out of it,” says Davis, who has been in the industry since 2014.

“It's great for the planet. It's renewable energy. It's not producing carbon emissions. It's important that we all do our part for the environment. But at the end of the day, most people look at solar for the financial benefits.”

It’s a large capital investment for those who pay cash for the project. In some cases, it can be more costly than an electric bill for those who take out a loan to pay for the project – until the loan is paid off.

Federal and South Carolina tax credits can significantly lower the price tag for a solar system. The lenders Firefly Solar works with offer deferred payment options that can give buyers up to 18 months to file for tax credits and use the money to pay down the loan.

Davis compares buying a solar system to buying groceries in large quantities.

“It's like buying things in bulk at Costco. It costs more upfront, but it costs a whole lot less over time. That's what solar is,” he explains.

The first question people ask is when they will break even on the expense – whether it's paid in a lump sum or through a loan, Davis says.

“Typically, that break-even point is between seven and 10 years in this area. Your system is guaranteed to last at least 25 years. That's a lot of free energy,” he says.

“One of the misconceptions is that solar will essentially be worthless by the time it's paid for itself. That's not true. Your system is warrantied to produce energy for at least 25 years. There are plenty of systems installed three or four decades ago that are still producing energy. They last a long time.”

The costs of residential systems vary widely.

The least expensive residential solar system – before tax credits – installed by Firefly is $17,000 to $18,000, Davis says. Top-of-the-line residential systems can be as much as $150,000.

Tax credits can lower that price for people who pay federal and state taxes.

The Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress in 2022 offers homeowners a tax credit equal to 30% of the cost of a solar system. The expense can be carried forward for up to 10 years if a taxpayer doesn’t use the whole credit in one tax year.

In South Carolina, the credit is 25% of the total cost of the system. “You’ll get back either half of your state tax liability or $3,500, whichever is less, per year, until you recoup the full 25%,” Davis says.

But price is only one issue, Davis warns.

“Solar will save you money. It will be a positive experience – if you're working with a reputable company that sets expectations realistically,” he says.

“Unfortunately, there are a lot of bad players in this business that overcharge or don't do things the right way or set expectations falsely,” he says. “They'll tell you it's going to pay for itself in six months. It's easy to muddy the waters when explaining solar to people.”

In most cases, solar sales and operations are separate. “If you want to sell solar, you can sell solar. You can start your own ‘company’ and recruit guys to knock on doors with you,” Davis says.

Those sellers usually work with an installation company that they choose, he explains.

Solar energy can be a good investment for homeowners. And it's important that buyers understand the technology and research the company they're buying from, says Aaron Davis of Firefly Solar.

“The person at your door will tell you that they are a broker and that they represent the best installer in the area. They don't,” Davis said. “They represent the installer they can make the most money from. You might get a good installer, but you might not.”

If problems arise, the installer and the salesperson blame each other, and homeowners might not get the help they need, he says.

Davis says Firefly Solar operates differently.

“Every single person who writes a contract with a customer for Firefly Solar is a W-2 employee of Firefly Solar. All my energy advisers are W-2 employees. We keep control over the process from start to finish. If any promise is made, the buck stops with me,” he says.

The company, with headquarters in Piedmont, was founded in 2016. It serves homeowners and businesses in the Upstate, Georgia and Western North Carolina. The newest office is in Macon, Ga., with another planned in Virginia.

In July, Firefly Solar received a 2023 Community’s Choice – Best of the Upstate award, presented by the Greenville News, greenvilleonline.com, and TALK Greenville magazine. For the past two years, Firefly Solar has also made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately held companies.

Firefly Solar works with local governments and homeowner associations to ensure that all rules are followed. Every home is assessed to confirm that the roof gets enough sunlight to make a solar system worthwhile.

In addition, each homeowner’s situation is evaluated. Is the homeowner keeping the home or planning to sell in a few years? Does the homeowner pay state and federal taxes? If not, tax credits can’t be used to lower the cost of the system.

Davis says advisers at Firefly will also explain the technology that allows solar to work with smart home applications, store energy, or even look more attractive.

Homeowners should check companies’ Google reviews, the Better Business Bureau, and other sources, he says. It’s also a good idea to make sure they have liability and workers’ compensation insurance.

“You're buying something that's going to be a permanent fixture on your home. People often rush into this because they like the person sitting at the kitchen table talking with them. That sets up buyers for a poor experience,” Davis says.

He also recommends getting multiple bids. “Talk to us and talk to two or three others. You'll eventually see that we are the best and make that choice yourself.”

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Sun Power - an economical option for many homeowners