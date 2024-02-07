'The sun is rising on Abilene:' State of the City address shows growth & prosperity

Yesterday's State of the City Address began with an introduction from Mayor Weldon Hurt, and outlined all the growth that Abilene has experienced over the last several years. Hurt also gave a preview of new development projects across the city.

Additionally, audience members heard from Judge Phil Crowley of Taylor County, representatives from Abilene and Wylie ISD, and other prominent members of the Abilene community.

Abilene Mayor Weldon Hurt glances at one of the slides in his presentation Tuesday evening during the State of the City address at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in downtown Abilene Feb. 6, 2024.

Rapid growth across the city

When Judge Phil Crowley took to the microphone in the ballroom at the Doubletree Hotel, he outlined the population growth that Abilene and Taylor County has undergone in recent years. According to the official census, Abilene had 125,182 residents in 2020 and Taylor County boasted 143,208. Crowley noted, however, that this number is expected to increase in the future.

When Joey Light, Superintendent of Wylie ISD, took to the stage, he confirmed this growth in terms of his student population. Currently, 5,501 students are enrolled in Wylie ISD schools, and Light expects that number to rise to 7,166 by 2027.

How Abilene compares to the greater US

Population numbers are not the only thing to rise here in Abilene. Mayor Hurt put forth some recent data which showed that the median household income rose in recent years for most Abilenians.

According to the United States Census Bureau, the "median household income was $74,580 in 2022." Here in Abilene, the average household income is just over that number, coming in at $73,825 per household.

Data from Mayor Weldon Hurt's presentation at the 2024 State of the City Address, exemplifying the growth Abilene has undergone.

Additionally, Hurt discussed the city's tax rates. Texas currently has the sixth highest property tax rate across the United States, according to Forbes, with an average rate of 1.677%. Abilene is above that number, and comes in at 2.3051% for Abilene ISD residents and 2.1625% for Wylie ISD residents. This includes city, county and school district taxes.

Current taxation information for the City of Abilene, as provided by Mayor Weldon Hurt.

However, Texas does not charge income tax, along with six other states—Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Wyoming, according to Forbes. Additionally school taxes provide free public education at some of the best districts in the state.

Currently, Abilene High School ranks in the top 40% of all US High Schools according to US News and World Report, while Wylie High School ranks in the top 9%. Joe Waldron of Abilene ISD also reminded the audience yesterday that one of their teachers, Taniece Thompson-Smith, was recently named 2024 Texas Teacher of the Year. Representative Stan Lambert, District 71, is also an Abilene ISD alum, and the list goes on.

Additions to the City of Abilene

Mayor Weldon Hurt pointed out several new additions to Abilene in the next coming years. There will be a new fire station, Station Number 9, which will be located at 1102 Beltway South. This station will service far south Abilene and will be ready by spring of 2025. This station will be in close proximity to Wylie ISD schools and will help to service the southern portion of Abilene.

An artist's rendering of the future Fire Station 9, to be located at 1102 Beltway South, Abilene.

Additionally, the Abilene Zoo will be constructing a new two-story, full-service café, using the bond funds from the previous election. The Zoo will also be using bond funds to construct new animal enclosures, such as the interactive lion habitat, the rhino habitat, and the meerkat and cheetah habitats. New species will also join the zoo including impalas and gazelles.

An artist's rendering of the new café coming to the Abilene Zoo.

A look to the future

When Misty Mayo, CEO of the Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA), took the microphone, she emphasized that "it is an exciting time in Abilene, Texas." Recently, in October 2023, the DCOA was awarded the "Global Economic Development Organization of the Year Award." This award illustrates how hard the DCOA has worked to put the Abilene economy on the map.

Mayo also pointed out the new corporations and businesses coming to the city each year, which serve to increase the city's potential and gross product revenue. According to her statistics, 28% of Abilene's gross product is currently generated by DCOA projects. The extensive list of large businesses such as Coca-Cola, Great Lakes Cheese Company, and Hendrick Health System, along with others demonstrate these contributions to Abilene's economy.

Overall, Judge Phil Crowley summed up the State of the City Address by saying "the sun is rising on Abilene, and on Taylor County."

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: State of the City address shows growth & prosperity here in Abilene