Sun, sand and stress: Afghan exiles in Albania
A warm welcome in Albania and luxurious accommodation cannot dispel the desperation among Afghan refugees, who anxiously await news from back home.
A warm welcome in Albania and luxurious accommodation cannot dispel the desperation among Afghan refugees, who anxiously await news from back home.
While much has been written about Jan. 6 and Donald Trump’s reaction while it was going down, Bob Woodward’s new book, Peril, is giving readers more insight into what happened behind closed doors. The day was fraught with a lot of drama, and as we know, much of the burden of getting through to the […]
The 24-year-old made her New York Fashion Week debut in 2018, and two years later, she's now a part of Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 show.
Actor Willie Garson, best known as Sex and the City's resident BFF, passed away earlier this week. Now family is sharing new details.
Property tax records reveal sale price, prominent buyer of NASCAR team’s 22-acre site near Concord airport.
Authorities are still searching for Laundrie, who has been missing since last Tuesday and is a person of interest in Petito's death.
The MSNBC host signed off with one heck of a zinger.
The “deeply unintelligent” family member will “out-racism anybody, out-misogyny anybody” just for affection, said Donald Trump’s niece.
Kaley Cuoco starred as Penny, "the cute girl next door to the nerds," for all 12 seasons of "The Big Bang Theory."
For years she has taken a largely background role in the world’s most famous family. Quietly concentrating on her studies, until very recently Lady Louise Windsor was the Royal grandchild who was seen but not heard.
Bryson DeChambeau, the Tour's leader in driving distance last year, nearly drove his opening tee shot 364 yards onto the green.
“Somebody better give me my food,” the armed customer said as an employee completed the order, Philadelphia police said.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New York itinerary is similar to Prince William and Kate Middleton's, but British tabloids are criticizing the visit.
Comedy CentralWhile Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) was leading an anti-mask protest outside of a recent school board meeting in Smithfield, North Carolina, The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper was in the crowd finding out why parents in the district were so up in arms about policies meant to keep them and their children safe. It turns out they might not know what they’re talking about.Entering “America’s new thunderdome,” Klepper began by pointing out that these parents seem to think that “putting on a
The Sixers have reportedly talked with at least six teams around the league about a Ben Simmons trade - could this be the best offer available? By Adam Hermann
"Embracing my cellulite, stretch marks, curves..."
After Gabby Petito was found dead in Wyoming, people close to her and Brian Laundrie alleged their relationship had many ups and downs. "They always had some drama," one friend told People.
Lourdes Leon teased her debut appearance in the third Savage X Fenty show, premiering Sept. 24 on Amazon Prime
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill claims he only met with MyPillow conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell to show him the 2020 election was fair.
The #49ers saw a couple key players get back on the practice field to start Week 3 preparations.
A check for hundreds of dollars could land in your mailbox by the end of the month.