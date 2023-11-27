The sun has set on this Midtown bar/restaurant. Why residents aren't too concerned

Another closure has come to Oklahoma City, this time in Midtown as Sunset Patio Bar held its "Last Sunset" event Saturday.

With no official permanent closing post made to social media, patrons did not have a place to lament the bar's closing.

However, a Reddit thread in the r/okc subreddit shared the story post about the bar's "last sunset," leading to conversation and commentary from multiple users.

"They’re rebranding as Sunrise Patio. Someone finally pointed out that their name made no sense," posted one Reddit user, JonathanStat, in reference to the bar facing east, despite being named Sunset.

Whether calling attention to the ill-named concept or pointing to a number of violent incidents that occurred at or near the location, unlike previous closings in Oklahoma City, the announcement of Sunset's closure was met with responses that seemed largely positive online.

"Thank god. Never seen a place be so universally hated by a city before," wrote Reddit user Aeonxeon.

The same user elaborated, "I don’t even know how to summarize quickly - but basically this place always has shootings / fights / drama and apparently has owners who do not care. I’ve never met a single person with a positive experience about this place. My personal gripe is that despite all the drama surrounding this place is that it’s taking up a nice piece of real estate in midtown that could be used for another local business that people won’t be shot at lmaooo. Can’t believe they lasted even this long."

Sunset, which is owned by the same team behind Kong's Cantina and Chill (previously Kong's Tavern), opened in 2021 has been the site of or had several shootings occur nearby since opening, including incidents in February 2022, on New Year's Eve and as recently as September.

There is no word from ownership on the future of the location at this time.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Sunset Patio Bar closes doors in Midtown; Reddit reacts