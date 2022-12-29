Sun Sprouts alfalfa sprouts sold in 4-ounce packaging recalled after Nebraska salmonella outbreak

More than 800 pounds of alfalfa sprouts sold in 4-ounce packages in three states were voluntarily recalled by SunSprout Enterprises over possible salmonella contamination, the Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday.

The recalled sprouts were sold at grocers and distributed to foodservice companies in Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa in late November and early December. A preliminary investigation by Nebraska’s public health department linked a salmonella outbreak spanning at least 12 people to the consumption of alfalfa sprouts consumed at restaurants or at home.

SunSprout Enterprises said it initiated its recall in response to the outbreak “out of an abundance of caution,” while it “further investigates how this alfalfa product was handled and stored after it left its Nebraska facility.”

The top label of the recalled alfalfa sprouts product wears green and orange Sun Sprouts branding.

The company said it had not received any complaints or reports of illness caused by the product.

The recalled alfalfa sprouts product has a label at the bottom of the packaging.

Salmonella are illness-causing bacteria. Infections often cause diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps and other symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Most people can fight off the infection without the use of antibiotics, but severe cases may require hospitalization and can be fatal, according to the CDC.

SunSprout Enterprises advised customers to toss the recalled product, which have lot codes 4211 or 5211CQ and “best by” dates between 12/10/2022 and 12/27/2022.

