The sun will start setting later each night nearly two weeks before the Winter Solstice

The shortest day of the year might be a couple of weeks away still, but the earliest sunsets are already here.

Evenings actually will start getting brighter again Tuesday, according to timeanddate.com.

It's a misalignment of light that few people notice every winter, said Dan Everly, a longtime Ohio astronomer.

"Most people don't even pay attention to that anymore," he said.

That bit of trivia has been lost mostly because of technology.

"Our ancestors a hundred years ago depended on the sunrises and sunsets to determine their day," Everly said. "Now we just use an alarm clock and get up and go."

A crow perches in a bare tree as the moon sets on a recent weekday morning. The winter solstice is Dec. 21 but sunrises will keep getting later until Dec. 29.

Evenings are brighter, but mornings get darker

The sunsets had been creeping earlier each evening until this week when they finally reached 5:06 p.m. in Columbus, according to timeanddate.com.

The sun will continue setting at that time in the state's capital until Tuesday when it comes one minute later at 5:07 p.m.

The sunsets will keep getting later for the next six months − in June the sun will go down at 9:04 p.m.

Sunrises, though, are on a different trajectory.

On Tuesday, the first day of the later sunset, the sun will come up at 7:44 a.m. Sunrises will keep getting later until Dec. 29 when the sun rises at 7:53 a.m., a trend that will continue until Jan. 12 when the sun rises one minute earlier at 7:52 a.m.

The earliest sunrise next June will be 6:02 a.m.

When is the winter solstice this year?

The year's earliest sunset (Dec. 4) and latest sunrise (Jan. 11) are actually 38 days apart.

Between them is the shortest day of the year, Dec. 21, which is known as the winter solstice, or the December solstice.

That day marks the point at which the path of the sun in the sky is its furthest south and the sun is at its lowest point on the horizon, according to Space.com.

Since the solstice mathematically takes places at 10:27 p.m., both Dec. 21 and Dec. 22 will have the same timestamps — the sun will rise at 7:50 a.m. and, after nine hours, 19 minutes and 56 seconds, will set at 5:10 p.m.

Why is the earliest sunset not on the winter solstice?

The latest sunrise and the earliest sunsets don't take place on the same day because of the way Earth travels around our star, as well as its 23-degree axial tilt.

If someone were to watch from thousands of miles above the North Pole, they would see Earth rotating on its axis counterclockwise while also orbiting the sun counterclockwise.

Since the orbit around the sun is 360 degrees and takes about 365 days, Earth moves roughly one degree forward each day.

That's quite a bit of traveling, according to Space.com. The accepted calculation is that Earth moves 66,627 miles per hour, or 1.6 million miles each day.

The change of location means Earth's shadow moves a little each day, which is noticeable only thanks to time since the planet has rotated as well.

The sunrises and sunsets are an intricate balance of the Earth's 23-degree on its axis, it's daily rotation and its continual orbit around the sun.

