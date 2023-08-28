Sun Tran seeking feedback

TechCrunch

A new dating app called Cosmic wants to shake up the market by not charging for basic features like seeing who likes you or undoing your last swipe, while also making it easier for users to build profiles that better reflect their personalities using a combination of personality quizzes and machine learning technology. Now available to the public, Cosmic is the first product to debut from the startup Friendly Apps, founded by longtime engineer and product designer Michael Sayman and backed by $3 million in seed funding. At Twitter, Sayman was going to focus on building product experiences for teens, but those efforts slowed down after the takeover, giving him the push he needed to go out on his own.