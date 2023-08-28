Sun Tran seeking feedback
Sun Tran has a number of proposed route changes in the works and is seeking public feedback before presenting the changes to Mayor and Council.
Sun Tran has a number of proposed route changes in the works and is seeking public feedback before presenting the changes to Mayor and Council.
U.S. Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled Monday that the trial of former President Donald Trump on charges that he illegally sought to overturn his loss in the 2020 election would begin on March 4, 2024.
ChatGPT was supposed to be inoculated against political misinformation in March. Doesn't look like that actually happened.
“The current status quo is unacceptable and won’t survive.”
“I have to watch the NBA finals and they have world champion on their heads. World champion of what? The United States?"
Seeking to capitalize on ChatGPT's viral success, OpenAI today announced the launch of ChatGPT Enterprise, a business-focused edition of the company's AI-powered chatbot app. ChatGPT Enterprise, which OpenAI first teased in a blog post earlier this year, can perform the same tasks as ChatGPT, such as writing emails, drafting essays and debugging computer code. "Today marks another step towards an AI assistant for work that helps with any task, protects your company data and is customized for your organization," OpenAI writes in a blog post shared with TechCrunch.
A new dating app called Cosmic wants to shake up the market by not charging for basic features like seeing who likes you or undoing your last swipe, while also making it easier for users to build profiles that better reflect their personalities using a combination of personality quizzes and machine learning technology. Now available to the public, Cosmic is the first product to debut from the startup Friendly Apps, founded by longtime engineer and product designer Michael Sayman and backed by $3 million in seed funding. At Twitter, Sayman was going to focus on building product experiences for teens, but those efforts slowed down after the takeover, giving him the push he needed to go out on his own.
Libby is getting some updates that should make it easier to read the likes of 'The New Yorker,' 'Rolling Stone,' 'Bon Appetit' and 'Wired' for free.
Not only will it have you jetting off in style, it'll also provide peace of mind.
Save big on brands like UGG, Nike and Calvin Klein.
After two decades in the baby soothing industry, the doctor says he’s not done helping families get good rest.
Judge tosses Republican lawsuit against Google over Gmail spam filters.
Tesla's diner and drive-in has been approved for
Or as my friend and colleague Alex Wilhelm described it, Better.com had a Miserable.com week. To sum it up, digital mortgage lender Better.com made its public debut on August 24. Shares of SPAC partner, Aurora, were trading at $17.45 on Wednesday, before Better.com officially went public.
L'Oreal, CeraVe, Neutrogena and more — score these fab finds for $20 or less.
'Definitely five stars' and perfect for home or work — grab it before the sale ends.
'I don't see hair anywhere,' said a reviewer with multiple dogs.
Find your best sunscreen here, starting at $5, from Aveeno to Neutrogena to Vanicream.
The 2024 Kia Soul MSRP up by $100, EX trim adds Designer Package. A new anti-theft measure aims to prevent stealing the Smart Key signal.
Hang out with a bunch of monkeys, play baseball, and so much more.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were unable to attend the event.