Developer Bonds Drop as Sunac Deadline Looms: Evergrande Update

Nisha Gopalan
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Investors are keeping a close eye on whether Sunac China Holdings Ltd. makes a key dollar-bond interest payment by Wednesday’s deadline. Chinese developers’ junk debt and stocks both fell.

Most Read from Bloomberg

If Sunac, China’s fourth-largest developer by sales, fails to pay up, cross-default on its other offshore debt could result. Meantime, the Federal Reserve has listed China’s housing market as one of the near-term risks to the US financial system, along with the Russia-Ukraine war and inflation.

A Bloomberg index tracking China’s junk-rated offshore notes fell for a fifth session Tuesday, hitting its lowest level since March 30. A Bloomberg Intelligence index of developer shares dropped as much as 0.7% Wednesday.

Key Developments:

  • China Risks Virus ‘Tsunami’ If Covid Zero Abandoned: Study (1)

  • China’s No. 4 Developer Is Running Out of Time for Bond Payment

  • Add China’s Housing Risk to List of Fed’s Worries: China Today

  • CHINA CREDIT UPDATE: Spreads Widen, Sunac’s Deadline in Focus

China Property Managers’ Unused IPO Funds May Drive Acquisitions: BI (10:30 a.m. HK)

Major Chinese property managers with unutilized listing proceeds such as China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Ltd. and Poly Property Services Co. could step up in acquiring their third-party peers to boost earnings in the coming years, particularly units from debt-laden developers, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Patrick Wong and Yan Chi Wong. Investors’ concerns over Shimao Services Holdings Ltd.’s financial disclosures may slow its future business expansion, they said.

Zhongliang Extends Exchange and Consent Offers to May 16 (9:20 a.m. HK)

Chinese developer Zhongliang Holdings Group Co. extended its exchange offer and consent solicitation to 4 p.m. London time May 16 from 4 p.m. London time May 10, according to statement to Hong Kong stock exchange.

Fed Lists China’s Housing Market as Risk (8:57 a.m. HK)

In its Financial Stability Report published late Monday, the Fed listed China’s housing market as one of the near-term risks to the US financial system, along with the Russia-Ukraine war and inflation. From the Fed:

  • 1) Banks have direct exposure to developers amounting to more than half of their Tier 1 capital, and “substantial” indirect exposure from loans to other firms that are collateralized by real estate.

  • 2) Banks are also exposed indirectly through wealth-management products sold to retail investors.

  • 3) Local governments generate a significant portion of their revenues from land sales, and they too are highly leveraged. Local government debt, including off-balance-sheet financing vehicles, exceeded 70% of China’s GDP last year.

The direct impact is limited. US banks’ exposure to China amounts to less than 10% of their Tier 1 capital, according to the report. Chinese securities account for about 1% of US portfolio investment, and sales to China make up less than 5% of American firms’ revenues.

But “if the property market fallout intensifies and leads to significant strains at Chinese banks that reduce bank lending and GDP growth, the transmission of stresses to the United States could be strong,” through channels from both the real economy and financial markets, the Fed said. The report specifically mentioned the year 2015 as an example, when China’s devaluation led to volatility spikes in global markets and a dollar rally.

A-Living Target Cut 43% by CICC on Weaker Earnings Outlook (8:48 a.m. HK)

CICC slashed A-Living Smart City Services Co.’s price target by 43%, citing lower earnings forecast as the dwindling property market weighs on the company’s value-added service demand and profit margins.

Its parent Agile Group hasn’t bid for any new land since December and Agile’s contracted sales in the first quarter dropped 47% on year, which may add pressure on A-living, analysts including Yiyu Wang wrote in a note.

CICC lowered A-Living’s 2022 and 2023 earnings forecast by 5% and 10%, respectively, and lowered its price target to HK$13.6 per share, though kept its outperform rating on the stock.

Longfor Group April Contracted Sales 7.36B Yuan (8:00 a.m. HK)

Longfor Group Holdings Ltd. reported contracted sales for April of 7.36 billion yuan and year-to-date contracted sales of 31.43 billion yuan.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nintendo’s Surprise Stock Split May Only Offer Brief Share Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- A surprise stock split plan by Japanese game maker Nintendo Co. may provide only a fleeting boost to its shares as concerns about the company’s earnings outlook persist.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve St

  • Russian troops continue to rain down fire on Azovstal

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 10 MAY 2022, 10:56 AM Russian troops were firing at the Azovstal plant in the besieged city of Mariupol throughout 9 May and continue to do so now. Source: Advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko; Azov Regiment Details: According to Andriushchenko, the fact that there are still civilians at the plant does not stop the invaders.

  • Senators rebuke U.S. trade chief over lack of consultation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A contingent of six U.S. senators led by Democrats on Tuesday chastised U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai about her handling of negotiations on COVID-19 vaccine intellectual property rights, saying she had failed to consult them. The members of the Senate Finance Committee, including Chairman Ron Wyden and two other of Tai's fellow Democrats, said in a letter https://www.finance.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/05102022%20USTR%20Consultation%20and%20Transparency%20Letter.pdf she had not complied with requirements to inform and consult them. The United States, the European Union, India and South Africa reached a compromise on May 3 that could lead to a broader World Trade Organization deal on intellectual property rights on COVID vaccines aimed at increasing vaccine production in developing countries.

  • Chinese Online Platform KE Holdings Starts Trading in Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- KE Holdings Inc., a Chinese online property platform backed by SoftBank Group Corp., listed in Hong Kong without raising funds as it expands its investors base amid a risk of being kicked out of the U.S. market. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineS

  • Stablecoins Are Vulnerable to Runs, May Heighten Risks, Fed Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The increasing use of stablecoins to meet margin requirements in leveraged crypto trades may heighten redemption risks, the Federal Reserve said in its semi-annual Financial Stability Report published Monday.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’

  • Upstart stock plunges 60% after earnings as company cuts outlook

    Shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. were plunging 60% in Tuesday morning trading after the company cut its forecast for the full year, warning that the current macroeconomic climate is expected to weigh on loan volume.

  • Gold prices fall to 3-month low ahead of U.S. inflation data

    Gold prices eased on Wednesday to a three-month low as an elevated dollar continued to restrain bullion while investors await monthly U.S. inflation data, which could have some impact on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.2% to $1,836.50. U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data for April is due at 1230 GMT.

  • SoftBank Faces Record Loss as Masayoshi Son’s Bets Tumble Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Masayoshi Son is poised to set another record -- and not the good kind. When he reports earnings for the March quarter Thursday, SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund investment unit may have lost more money in one quarter than it ever has before. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • Want to Make $100,000 in Passive Income? Here's a Ridiculously Easy Way to Do It

    If you're not spending your time making enough money to support your lifestyle, you'll need to make money another way. Want to make $100,000 in passive income each year? The average rate for money market accounts right now is around 0.08%.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 5 Discounted Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These innovative, fast-paced stocks are historically cheap and ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • My Investment Portfolio Is Down 25%. Here's Why I'm Not Worried

    To put it another way, the losses I've seen in my portfolio exceed those of the general market. There's a reason I make it a point to keep about a year's worth of cash in my savings account -- you never know when the need for money might arise.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    A series of headwinds have inflamed worries lately, as investors try to find a path through geopolitical turmoil and the threat of recession in the mid-term. Worse are the stubborn inflationary pressures, rising prices that show no signs of slowing down. Taken all together, these factors are straining the economy and have pushed the S&P 500 well into correction territory this year, down by 15% so far. All of this has investors moving heavily into defensive stocks. Watching the market conditions

  • Bitcoin Prices Keep Plunging With No Sign of Stopping. Where the Bottom May Be.

    In the near term, volatility in cryptocurrencies is expected to continue, and a turnaround may not be coming anytime soon.

  • Legendary investor Dan Loeb says the stock market turmoil can all be summed up by Koyaanisqatsi. It’s one of his favorite art films about ‘life out of balance’

    Loeb says the stock market is responding to some significant imbalances, and investors should start paying attention.

  • Forget Caesars and MGM. The Las Vegas Strip Has a Secret Leader.

    One company -- a name you don't know -- actually dominates the Las Vegas Strip. Investors should take notice.

  • How to invest during a stock-market crash: Top Wall Street experts share their recommendations and analyses

    Market gurus share their insights on why stocks are volatile, what to buy to take advantage of a comeback, and how to keep your cool through it all.

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Never Sell

    Cryptocurrency is a speculative asset class, but leading blockchains like Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) have fundamental advantages over rivals in sophistication and potential uses. With a market cap of $23 billion, Solana is the seventh-largest cryptocurrency. DApps expand cryptocurrency's uses outside of simply storing and transmitting value.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Right Now

    The Nasdaq 100 technology index is officially in a bear market, and while it's unnerving, it does present opportunities.