Sunac Credit Rating Withdrawn; Bond Plunges: Evergrande Update
Patrick Winters
(Bloomberg) -- S&P Global Ratings withdrew its long-term issuer credit score on Sunac China Holdings Ltd. at the company’s request, according to a statement on Wednesday, the latest indication of distressed financials among developers.

Sunac’s 5.6% yuan bond due 2025 briefly halted trading after plunging by 20%. Meanwhile a separate Sunac local currency note reversed some of its record day-earlier slump after the developer’s key onshore unit proposed a schedule to fulfill repayment obligations.

Chinese high-yield dollar bonds dropped 0.5 to 1 cent on the dollar Thursday morning, according to credit traders. A Bloomberg Intelligence index of developer shares fell as much as 1.4% after gaining on the previous two days.

Key Developments:

  • Ronshine China Downgraded to CCC by Fitch

  • Sunac’s Onshore Puttable Bond Jumps Following Extension Proposal

  • Evergrande Investors Left Baffled by $2.1 Billion in Seized Cash

  • S&P Withdraws Sunac China Ratings at Company’s Request

  • Logan Group Unit Gets Bondholders’ Approval to Extend Local Note

  • China’s Harbin City Plans to Scrap Property Control Rules

  • Kaisa Says Work With Legal, Financial Advisors Is Still Ongoing

  • Evergrande Says It’s On Track for Restructuring Plan by End-July

  • China Developers Sunac, Shimao to Also Miss Earnings Deadline

China Junk USD Bonds Drop, Poised to End Five-Day Rebound (10:29 a.m. HK)

Chinese high-yield dollar bonds dropped 0.5 to 1 cent on the dollar Thursday morning, according to credit traders, on pace to end a five-day winning streak for a Bloomberg index tracking the sector.

Sunac’s Onshore Puttable Bond Jumps Following Extension Proposal (10:27 a.m. HK)

Sunac’s onshore bond puttable April 1 reversed some of its record day-earlier slump as the builder proposed taking two years to fulfill repayment obligations. The 2024 4.78% note climbed 14% to 42 yuan as of 10:22am Thursday in Shanghai, according to Bloomberg-compiled prices, after falling 42% a day earlier.

Evergrande Not Symptomatic of Rest of Market: Kong (8:16 a.m. HK)

Evergrande’s “real solvency issue” isn’t symptomatic for China’s high-yield market, said Teresa Kong, a portfolio manager of Matthews Asia.

Other builders are facing liquidity problems that are externally driven by poor sentiment, meaning the recovery for “good companies with strong fundamentals” could potentially be par, she told Bloomberg TV.

Sunac Unit Proposes Two Years for Bond Repayment (8:14 a.m. HK)

Sunac China’s key onshore unit has proposed taking two years to fulfill repayment obligations under a 4 billion yuan ($628 million) note that’s puttable April 1, according to two bondholders who were sent a notice of the offer by the note’s trustee Wednesday afternoon.

S&P Withdraws Sunac China Ratings at Company’s Request (8:06 a.m. HK)

S&P withdrew its B- long-term issuer credit rating on Sunac and the CCC+ long-term issue rating on the senior unsecured notes at the company’s request, according to a statement.

Ratings were on CreditWatch with negative implications at the time of the withdrawal.

