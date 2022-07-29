Sunak Admits He’s Trailing Truss in Race to Become UK Premier

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Emily Ashton and Joe Mayes
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Rishi Sunak
    Rishi Sunak
    British politician (born 1980)
  • Liz Truss
    Liz Truss
    British politician (born 1975)

(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak conceded he was the underdog in the race to be the next Conservative Party leader and UK prime minister, but vowed to fight for every vote.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The former Chancellor of the Exchequer admitted his pledge not to cut personal taxes until inflation is under control was not universally popular, telling Conservative members at the first official hustings event: “Even though it hasn’t made my life easy, it is the honest thing to do.”

His rival, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss -- who has vowed to cut taxes as soon as she takes office -- appeared to enjoy a warmer reception at the gathering in Leeds, northeast England, on Thursday night. Truss promised a “complete review” of Britain’s tax system, saying it was “too complicated” and must be fair for families.

Truss was also given a major boost when Defence Secretary Ben Wallace declared he was backing her for prime minister, telling The Sun newspaper that Sunak was wrong to walk out of the cabinet and trigger Johnson’s downfall.

Sunak U-Turn on Tax Suggests UK Leadership Campaign in Trouble

Sunak is trying to make inroads into Truss’s wide polling lead among Tory party members as he bids to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister. The pair are embarking on a series of hustings across the UK over the summer in an attempt to secure the votes of roughly 175,000 party members, before the winner is announced Sept. 5.

“I know the polls say I’m behind in this race,” Sunak said in his opening pitch. “I’m asking for all of your support. And I promise you, I am going to fight for every single vote.”

In a thinly-veiled dig at Truss, he warned that unfunded tax cuts were “not responsible and certainly not Conservative.”

But Truss said now was “not the time for business as usual.” She underlined her pledges to reverse a hike in national insurance and to keep corporation tax “low,” and she won applause for promising to deliver a key rail project in northern England, known as Northern Powerhouse Rail.

Also in the hustings event:

  • Truss said she did not back windfall taxes on energy companies because “they put off future investment” -- but was not asked if she would reverse the current energy profits levy

  • Sunak declined to give a target for the percentage of GDP that the UK should spend on defence, saying only he would “spend whatever it takes to keep our country safe”

  • Truss said that if she was prime minister, she would “deliver a victory for the Conservatives in 2024” -- a hint at the date of the next general election which must take place before January 2025

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Rishi Sunak vows to cut VAT on household energy bills

    The Conservative leadership hopeful has pledged a year-long VAT cut on energy bills to help households with the cost of living and inflation.

  • UK leadership hopeful Truss will not impose more windfall taxes on energy firms

    British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a Conservative Party leadership election, said on Thursday she would not impose further windfall taxes on oil and gas companies. "I don't believe in windfall taxes because they put off future investment," Truss said, when asked in a hustings event for party members if it was time for another windfall tax after Shell reported record profits on Thursday.

  • Supply disruptions cloud aerospace outlook after solid first half

    Major aerospace companies are sounding the alarm on their supply chains as shortages ranging from raw materials to castings or semiconductor chips pressure earnings and crimp the industry's ability to capitalize on roaring travel demand. Worries about the supply of parts, materials and labour dominated last week's Farnborough Airshow and are now working their way into published quarterly outlooks. Airbus cut its full-year jet delivery forecast by 3% and slowed a planned increase in factory production, noting pressure on the engine sector.

  • Boeing cuts estimates for 737 MAX deliveries, flags supply-chain constraints

    Boeing Co executives on Wednesday cut estimates for 737 MAX deliveries this year and warned that supply-chain constraints have capped its ability to ramp up jet production despite "significant" demand. The comments on an earnings call underscored challenges the planemaker faces despite a dramatic improvement in cash flow in the quarter through June. Boeing said it aims to stabilize 737 production rate at 31 a month despite nagging supply chain problems.

  • Vale Earnings Disappoint as Miners Grapple With Stagflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA struggled more than expected with deteriorating iron ore conditions last quarter, delivering earnings that trailed estimates on rising costs and weaker prices of the steelmaking ingredient.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting

  • 15 quality dividend stocks that you can buy on sale right now

    John Buckingham, editor of the Prudent Speculator, digs deeply for discounted stocks with attractive dividend yields.

  • Nestle's India unit says seeing early signs of easing costs

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Consumer goods conglomerate Nestle India Ltd said it was seeing early signs of softening of prices in commodities such as edible oil and packaging materials, against the backdrop of surging inflation. Nestle, which sells the popular Maggi instant noodles, KitKat chocolates and Nescafe coffee in the country, said on Thursday profit for the quarter ended June 30 slipped 4.3% to 5.15 billion rupees, hurt by expenses, which rose 21%. Last week, Unilever's India unit warned that its margins would remain under pressure in the September quarter and growth would be driven by price hikes.

  • Trump defends hosting Saudi-backed golf tournament by falsely claiming 'nobody's gotten to the bottom of 9/11'

    Former President Donald Trump defended hosting a Saudi-funded tournament at his golf course by casting doubt on any connection between Saudi Arabia and 9/11.

  • Ben Wallace accuses Rishi Sunak of ‘walking out the door’ and abandoning economy when he quit as Chancellor

    Rishi Sunak was on Thursday night criticised by Ben Wallace for “walking out the door” by resigning as Chancellor, as he backed Liz Truss for the Conservative leadership.

  • UOB’s Rise in Profit Overshadowed by Global Headwinds

    (Bloomberg) -- United Overseas Bank Ltd. struck an optimistic tone on Southeast Asia’s growth prospects even as aggressive rate hikes point to a gloomier global picture.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Considers New Pause on Paying

  • H-E-B makes second major North Texas land purchase in less than one week

    Here’s what H-E-B says about its latest land purchase, on the heels of last week’s news it bought 20 acres in Prosper, Texas, north of Dallas.

  • Childhood obesity: Why are Indian children getting fatter?

    India has the largest number of stunted children - and now a growing population of obese children.

  • Perfect your beauty routine with these top beauty and skincare picks

    Looking to update your old skincare routine? Now is the time! We’ve rounded up some of our favorite skincare essentials, get them now on Amazon.

  • Exclusive-Mexico's Pemex expects rare annual profit - CEO

    Mexican state oil company Pemex expects to post a rare annual profit this year, with two consecutive quarters already in the black and a boost to crude output from new fields, Chief Executive Octavio Romero told Reuters. If achieved, it will be Pemex's first annual profit in more than a decade. A historically high tax bill and massive losses from its refining unit have kept it in the red for years.

  • Apple Stock Surge Raises Stakes as Earnings Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- Even as Apple Inc. contends with rising inflation, cooling consumer demand, the strengthening dollar and lockdowns in China, its share price has surged in recent weeks and is heading for its biggest monthly gain in almost two years, up 15% in July.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyThe Strong Dollar

  • 12-Year-Old Fights West Virginia's Anti-Abortion Bill During Public Hearing

    Ninety speakers had 45 seconds each to weigh in on the restrictive bill, which would make no exceptions for rape or incest.

  • Tichina Arnold Finalizes Divorce from Rico Hines More Than 6 Years After Separating

    Tichina Arnold announced her split from husband Rico Hines in 2016 and filed for divorce last August

  • Utah State Football: First Look At The Alabama Crimson Tide

    The Aggies have the single toughest assignment in Mountain West non-conference play this fall: Keep the Crimson Tide from rolling.

  • One of Asia's fiercest soccer rivalries has become one-sided

    An Asian soccer rivalry unlike no other is starting to become one-sided. When Japan made its first World Cup appearance in 1998, South Korea was playing in its fifth tournament. The South Koreans reached the semifinals in 2002 when the two countries co-hosted and remains the best performance by any Asian team at the World Cup.

  • Kenya running mate ordered to forfeit $1.7 mn in graft case

    A Kenyan court on Thursday ordered a politician running for deputy president in next month's election to forfeit almost $1.7 million that had been frozen in a corruption probe.