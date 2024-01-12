Sunak will announce more than £2.5bn in military support for Ukraine next year

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will visit Kyiv on Friday, 12 January, announcing the provision of £2.5 billion (over US$3 billion) of military support to Ukraine over the next year.

Source: European Pravda, citing the press office of the Government of the United Kingdom

Sunak will also sign a new agreement on bilateral security guarantees for Ukraine in Kyiv.

The aid package will include long-range missiles, anti-aircraft defence systems, and artillery shells. Approximately £200 million will be allocated for drones, including reconnaissance, strike, and maritime drones. This will be the largest drone delivery to Ukraine from any country.

During his visit to Kyiv, the Prime Minister is expected to meet with emergency workers tackling the aftermath of Russian airstrikes and announce a £18 billion aid package for humanitarian assistance and bolstering Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The UK will also provide additional funding and resources for English language education in Ukraine.

Quote: "I am here today with one message: the UK will also not falter. We will stand with Ukraine in their darkest hours and in better times to come. The UK is already one of Ukraine's closest partners, because we recognise their security is our security," Sunak said.

"Today we are going further, increasing our military aid, delivering thousands of cutting-edge drones and signing a historic new security agreement to provide Ukraine with the assurances it needs for the long term," he added.

Background:

At the beginning of January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and expressed his thanks "for the substantial and versatile contribution" of the UK to the strengthening of Ukraine's air defence.

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said in a recent interview that he expects the amount of weapons aid to be allocated to help Ukraine to be no less than in the past two years.

