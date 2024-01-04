Sunak plans autumn election to let voters feel benefit of tax cuts

Rishi Sunak is planning to hold a general election in the autumn so voters have time to feel the benefit of forthcoming tax cuts and an upturn in the economy.

The Prime Minister said on Thursday that his “working assumption” was that he would trigger the vote for “the second half of this year”.

Speaking on a trip to Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, he said he wanted to “do more” on tax cuts after a reduction in National Insurance takes effect this month.

It is understood No 10 is considering cuts to inheritance and income tax in the Budget on March 6.

Government sources said the Prime Minister was hoping that leaving the election to later in the year would leave longer for people to feel the benefit of any spring tax cuts. One said: “The longer people experience tax cuts, the better it feels.”

Rishi Sunak was on the campaign trail in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire - Jacob King/Pool via Reuters

Mr Sunak made the comments after Goldman Sachs predicted that the Bank of England would begin a series of rate cuts in May, taking borrowing costs down from 5.25 per cent to 3 per cent by May 2025.

Quicker rate cuts will save mortgage borrowers £11 billion by the end of next year, giving them more money to spend elsewhere, the investment bank estimated.

As a result, it said it expected the economy to grow by 0.6 per cent this year and 1.3 per cent next year, up from previous predictions of 0.5 per cent and one per cent respectively.

Andrew Goodwin, of Oxford Economics, said falling inflation and the prospect of an interest rate cut represented “the first step in the right direction after many wrong steps” for household finances.

He added: “By the end of the year, people should feel a bit better off than they are now. They are still going to be a lot worse off than they were two or three years ago, but at least the backdrop will be slightly less unfavourable.”

Political strategists see a later election as an opportunity for Mr Sunak to capitalise on an improving economy and gain more time to make progress on other political challenges.

“The Prime Minister is right to quash talk of a May election,” said one former special adviser. “The key question at any election for the voter is ‘do I feel better off?’

“The Government will probably end up going in November or December, giving themselves more time. Getting more credit for the macroeconomic environment improving will be a big part of the calculus.”

Downing Street considered it necessary to halt speculation about the prospect of a May election amid fears it would make Mr Sunak look weak if he left it too late to rule it out.

The Prime Minister’s comments mean the election may not take place until October or November.

However, he declined to rule out a May election categorically, saying: “So my working assumption is we’ll have a general election in the second half of this year and, in the meantime, I’ve got lots that I want to get on with.”

National Insurance will be cut by 2p from Saturday, saving the average employee £450 a year, and Mr Sunak said he wanted to do more on tax cuts.

“This Saturday, a big tax cut is coming in, every working person across the country is going to benefit from it,” he said. “It’s worth £450 to an average person in work on the average salary.

“We want to do more because, as we manage the economy responsibly, we can cut your taxes, give you and your family peace of mind, immediate relief from some of the challenges you’re facing and confidence that the future is going to be better for you and your children. That is the journey that we’re on.”

He added that he believed 2024 will be a “better year” than 2023, saying: “Look, 2023, I’ll be honest, it wasn’t the easiest of years, for any of us, it wasn’t an easy year for our country.

“I’m going to tell you, I know that 2024 is going to be a better year, I want to make sure that all you believe 2024 is going to be a better year too.”

But Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said he wanted to see an election “as soon as possible”, adding: “We are ready for an election, I think the country is ready for election – people are crying out for change.

“If he’s not going to set a date, what’s he hiding from the public? This has serious implications for the country because he’s basically saying he’s going to be squatting for months and months in Downing Street, dithering and delaying.”

