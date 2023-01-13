Sunak appears to soften stance on Sturgeon's trans reforms

Rishi sunak, the Prime Minister, shakes hands with Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish First Minister, at talks in Inverness yesterday evening - Simon Walker/No10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak has appeared to soften his stance on Nicola Sturgeon's proposed new gender recognition laws in Scotland.

Scotland’s proposed new laws allow people to change their legal gender without a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria in as little as three months. UK ministers have previously signalled they are ready to take the unprecedented step of blocking the legislation.

The passage of the reforms ignited a furious row between Holyrood and Westminster, but Mr Sunak today attempted to take the heat out of the debate as he said it was "entirely standard" for the UK Government to assess the impact of new laws passed by devolved administrations.

Asked if he will block the Gender Recognition Reform Bill, Mr Sunak told the BBC Good Morning Scotland programme: "As is completely standard practice, when the Scottish Parliament passes a law it is completely normal for the UK Government to take advice on the impact of that law, across the UK and then consider how best to proceed.

"That is the process that is underway at the moment. I think that is entirely reasonable and standard and so that is where we are."

Asked if Scottish gender certificates would be recognised in the rest of the UK, the Prime Minister said: "What I am concerned about is the impact of the bill across the United Kingdom and as is entirely standard, the UK government will take advice on that."

You can follow the latest updates below.

09:19 AM

Labour refuses to be drawn on how it would fund pay boost for NHS staff

The Government is considering offering a one-off payment or backdating next year's pay rise to provide a boost to NHS workers.

But one of the key questions is how either of the moves would be funded, with the Treasury reportedly adamant that the cash would have to be found from existing departmental budgets.

Peter Kyle, the shadow Northern Ireland secretary, was asked this morning how Labour would find the money but he refused to be drawn.

He told Sky News: "My view is I can’t speak on behalf of every government department from a position of opposition.

Story continues

"When we do take power we will have to take a good look at the finances. Don’t forget we have had four budgets in the last year, four chancellors in the last year. We don’t know how many more we are going to have before the next election and how much more damage is done to pour public services and our economy before we take office."

08:59 AM

Peter Kyle claims Government could have sorted NHS pay row last year

Peter Kyle, Labour's shadow Northern Ireland secretary, said the Government could have engaged on the issue of NHS pay last year and avoided the current wave of strike action.

He told Sky News: "The unions seem to be moving, seem to be willing to actually engage and make concessions. The question is, is the Government?

"And there is nothing that the Government is going to do or likely to do or could do in the coming weeks that it couldn’t have done this time last year and averted all of this industrial action."

08:57 AM

Labour will be 'active partner' to Government to get Brexit deal 'across the line'

Sir Keir Starmer will use a speech in Belfast this morning to vow to support Rishi Sunak if he reaches a deal with Brussels over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Labour leader will say in a speech at Queen's University that he will give the Prime Minister "whatever political cover you need" to reach an agreement. Labour's backing would ensure a deal would clear the Commons even if Tory Euosceptics were to rebel.

Peter Kyle, Labour's shadow Northern Ireland Secretary, said this morning that Labour will be an "active partner" to the Government to get a deal "across the line".

He told Sky News: "Actually, there are signs of hope and we are not going to play politics with this, we are not going to have normal tribal politics on an issue so important to the future of Northern Ireland and the restoration of devolved authority here and devolved government, we must get it up and running.

"We will be an active partner with government and whoever else needs to be in order to get something across the line."

08:51 AM

Lib Dems: Economy continues to 'stagger on' under Tory leadership

The Liberal Democrats said growth of 0.1 per cent in November demonstrated that the economy continues to "stagger on" under the guidance of the Conservative Party.

Sarah Olney, the party's Treasury spokeswoman, said: "The British economy continues to stagger on, hurt by months of Conservative chaos and botched budgets.

"The blame for our wrecked economy lies with this Government which is failing to tackle the issue. During an incredibly difficult winter, Jeremy Hunt needs to help people with this cost-of-living crisis now more than ever."

08:48 AM

Labour: GDP figures are 'another page in the Tory book of failure on growth'

Rachel Reeves, Labour's shadow chancellor, said today's GDP figures (see the post below at 08.46) were "just another page in the book of failure that is the Tory record on growth".

She said: "People will be asking themselves whether they feel better off under the Tories, and the answer will be no. But this is not a new trend. 13 years of Tory failure and wasted opportunities have left growth on the floor and our economy weakened.

"What we need now is a Labour government to stabilise our economy and to get it growing."

08:46 AM

UK economy grew by 0.1 per cent in November

The UK economy unexpectedly grew in November, reducing the risk of the country entering a recession.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) recorded an increase of 0.1 per cent in GDP. That represented a slowdown in growth on October when the figure was 0.5 per cent.

Responding to the figures, Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, said: "We have a clear plan to halve inflation this year - an insidious hidden tax which has led to hikes in interest rates and mortgage costs, holding back growth here and around the world.

"To support families through this tough patch, we will provide an average of £3,500 support for every household over this year and next - but the most important help we can give is to stick to the plan to halve inflation this year so we get the economy growing again."

08:42 AM

Rishi Sunak rejects Nicola Sturgeon's call for Indyref2

London and Edinburgh should both be working with a "relentless focus" on the issues that actually matter to voters, Rishi Sunak has said as he rejected calls for a second referendum on Scottish independence.

The Prime Minister told the BBC: "On independence, obviously that is something that Nicola Sturgeon and I disagree on but what I firmly believe is that people in Scotland want and expect in fact to see both of their governments right now working with relentless focus on the issues that matter to them, their families, their communities."

08:39 AM

'Where we can work together and make a difference, we should'

Rishi Sunak was asked if he is seeking a more positive relationship with Nicola Sturgeon than some of his predecessors in Downing Street.

He said: "My view is of course Nicola Sturgeon and I are not going to agree on everything but what I want to do as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is work constructively with the Scottish government to make a difference to people in Scoltand.

"We have got lots of challenges that we all face collectively around the UK and where we can work together and make a difference, we should.”

08:38 AM

Rishi Sunak embarks on charm offensive to repair relations with Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon and Rishi Sunak held talks in Inverness yesterday evening and the two leaders posed for a photograph which saw them both smiling as they shook hands.

Mr Sunak said this morning that it was "great to see" Ms Sturgeon as he continued an apparent charm offensive designed to repair relations between London and Edinburgh after things became strained when Boris Johnson and Liz Truss were in No 10.

Mr Sunak told the BBC Good Morning Scotland programme: "It was great to see Nicola Sturgeon again because I saw her a little while ago.

"We had a very constructive discussion on the collective efforts we are making to address some of the challenges that people here in Scotland face and I am confident that we can deliver for them."

08:33 AM

PM: UK reviewing Scotland trans laws is 'entirely standard'

Rishi Sunak said it is "entirely standard" for the UK Government to assess the impact of proposed new laws passed by the devolved administrations.

Asked if Scottish gender certificates would be recognised in the rest of the UK, the Prime Minister told BBC Good Morning Scotland: "Obviously this is a very sensitive area and I know there were very robust debates and exchanges on it as the bill was passing in Scotland.

"But what I am concerned about is the impact of the bill across the United Kingdom and as is entirely standard, the UK government will take advice on that.

"The fact that you are asking some of these questions demonstrates that there may be impacts across the UK that we need to be aware of and understand the impact of them and that is what we are doing and once the Government has received final advice it will set out next steps."

08:31 AM

Rishi Sunak appears to soften stance on Scotland's new gender recognition laws

Rishi Sunak has appeared to soften his stance on Nicola Sturgeon's proposed new gender recognition laws in Scotland.

The laws allow people to change their legal gender without a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria in as little as three months and UK ministers have previously signalled they are ready to block the legislation.

But Mr Sunak this morning attempted to take the heat out of the debate. Asked if he will block the laws, he told the BBC Good Morning Scotland programme: "I think on this obviously it is a sensitive are so let me just be really clear and take a step back on what is happening.

"As is completely standard practice, when the Scottish Parliament passes a law it is completely normal for the UK Government to take advice on the impact of that law, across the UK and then consider how best to proceed.

"That is the process that is underway at the moment. I think that is entirely reasonable and standard and so that is where we are."

08:29 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

Rishi Sunak is in Scotland today to announce new UK funding while Sir Keir Starmer is in Northern Ireland to deliver a speech about Brexit.

The Prime Minister has just done an interview with the BBC Good Morning Scotland programme and Sir Keir's speech is scheduled for 10am.

Let's start by looking at what Mr Sunak has been saying.

It promises to be a busy day in the world of British politics and I will do my best to guide you through the key developments.