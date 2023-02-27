Sunak to argue Northern Ireland Protocol has been legally changed - but EU will claim the opposite

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - Steve Reigate/Daily Express Pool

No Brexit deal is ever perfect, the trick is to sell it so both sides can swallow its inevitable, uncomfortable compromises.

Rishi Sunak has to win round the DUP and the European Research Group of Brexiteer backbenchers, who fear he has sold them out over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Ursula von der Leyen has to convince EU capitals she hasn’t sacrificed their red lines to clinch the agreement with a UK that has sorely tested their patience.

Mr Sunak and Mrs von der Leyen will both pin their hopes on “constructive ambiguity” to allow both of them to claim victory at the same time.

The Prime Minister faces a harder sell than the European Commission President after two years of tussles with Brussels.

Mrs von der Leyen’s decision to travel to London helps. It spares Mr Sunak the humiliation of becoming the latest British prime minister to go cap in hand to Brussels for a deal.

Boris Johnson said he got Brexit done but the rows over Northern Ireland in the years since over proved it was anything but.

The UK and EU fought over everything from fish to coronavirus vaccines to sausages, trees and parcels.

British threats to tear up the Protocol were met with warnings from Brussels that it could begin a brutal trade war.

Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine created the political space to do a Protocol deal.

Endless battles with Brussels over bangers and Jubilee biscuits seemed far less important than a united Western front and Europe’s security.

Mr Sunak will stress that the new deal is a chance to finally move Britain beyond the turbulent years of Brexit, and focus on the challenges of Russia and the economy.

EU leaders, including, crucially, Emmanuel Macron, are now ready to put Brexit to bed and want Britain playing its part in the response to Russian aggression.

Mrs von der Leyen will take the opportunity to underline the shared values that unite the UK and EU during her visit to build the case for the deal.

Geopolitical and economic arguments may sway most Conservatives. But the new deal falls short of DUP and ERG red lines, including ending the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice and application of EU law in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, the Commission will tell EU capitals its red lines over the European Court of Justice and its refusal to renegotiate the Protocol have held.

Rishi Sunak’s decision this week to definitively shelve the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which gives ministers the power to rip up the treaty, will also be chalked up as a win by Brussels.

The new Brexit deal does not change a comma or full stop of the legal text of the original Protocol.

Instead the deal is a series of agreements, which will sit separately to the unchanged original treaty. Brussels will say the new agreements will ensure the Protocol is implemented as agreed.

The UK will argue that the new deal supersedes the treaty and amounts to legal changes of the Protocol and how it works on the ground.

Some of the new agreements will be given force by decisions in the UK-EU Joint Committee on the Protocol, which are legally binding.

This could also help the DUP, who could claim that the Protocol has been “replaced” as they demanded.

Mr Sunak will say he has repatriated powers to set state aid, VAT and other taxes in Northern Ireland from Brussels to Westminster, which will be pitched as a major EU concession.

He has also succeeded in removing a large number of Irish Sea border checks on British goods sent to Northern Ireland.

The Prime Minister and Mrs von der Leyen are likely to also make much of the foreign investment opportunities for Northern Ireland, which has unique dual access to the UK and EU markets.

Mr Sunak and Mrs von der Leyen will hope today’s carefully choreographed sales pitch will win over the DUP and restore devolved government to Northern Ireland.

But they may have to wait until May, after local elections, before the unionists are prepared to back down.