Sunak’s Bletchley Park summit won’t put the AI genie back in the bottle

If there is the remotest chance that leaving a candle burning overnight in your sitting room might set fire to the house, the rational response is to snuff it out. The risk is clear and the mitigation obvious, if not always followed, with tragic consequences.

Yet when we are confronted with extraordinary scientific advances whose consequences might be calamitous, even existential, our response is often totally confused. In some cases, even where the threat is greatest, we seem to be quite happy to give it a go because the benefits may be considerable; in others, even the smallest risk is enough to bring the regulatory barriers crashing down to stifle innovation.

In the film Oppenheimer about the development of the atomic bomb, Col Leslie Groves, the director of the Manhattan Project, asks the scientist shortly before they test the weapon: “Are you saying that there’s a chance that when we push that button we destroy the world?” Oppenheimer replies: “The chances are near zero.” Groves: “Near zero?” Oppenheimer: “What do you want from theory alone?” Groves: “Zero would be nice.”

This exchange may well be fictional, but there were genuine concerns that exploding an atomic bomb would set the atmosphere alight. Edward Teller , the Hungarian-American physicist who built the hydrogen bomb, raised the possibility of a catastrophic chain reaction in 1942. He and his colleagues spent months crunching the numbers, only to conclude that such an outcome was “unlikely”, so they went ahead.

We can go back further. In 1924, at the dawn of nuclear tinkering, Punch ran a cartoon of a professor addressing a crowded theatre: “Ladies and Gentlemen, I am about to make an attempt to divide the atom. The experiment, if successful, may be quite harmless. On the other hand, it may blow this building out of existence. I appeal to your sporting instincts to give me your sympathetic attention.”

Rishi Sunak is requesting our sympathetic attention as he hosts his Bletchley Park summit on the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI) about which even its own creators are having second thoughts.

Just as early atomic scientists such as Ernest Rutherford feared splitting the atom could trigger a global disaster, so AI pioneers are terrified of unleashing a monster no one can control.

Earlier this year, many scientists, entrepreneurs and inventors, including Elon Musk, signed a statement calling for a pause in development while the risks were properly assessed. Prof Yoshua Bengio, often called one of the “godfathers of AI”, said he would have prioritised safety over usefulness had he realised the pace at which the technology would evolve. Dr Geoffrey Hinton, another pioneer, has retired from Google recently saying he regretted his work.

Their statement said: “AI labs and independent experts should pause to jointly develop and implement a set of shared safety protocols for advanced AI design and development that are rigorously audited and overseen by independent outside experts.”

Why are we not listening and stopping what might be a mad rush to oblivion? The parallels with nuclear fission are telling. No one really knows how AI will mutate, whether it will work as intended or whether it is to be malign or be greatly beneficial.

Atomic science was a double-edged sword, providing a source of abundant energy while also producing weapons of mass destruction. We have spent the past 70 years failing properly to exploit the former while desperately trying to prevent the use of the latter. Is that the future we face with AI?

The lack of regulatory oversight of the early nuclear programme prompted governments to be more wary about scientific innovation. It led in part to the development of something called the precautionary principle (PP), which emphasises caution, pausing and reviewing before making technological leaps in the dark.

However, when applied too strictly the PP can hold back developments that would otherwise be beneficial. A classic example of this is genetic modification (GM), used in many countries to feed a massively growing world population and the safety of which has been well tested.

Yet it is banned in parts of the EU and continues to be restricted in this country even after Brexit. For instance, a genetically modified purple tomato, developed by food scientists in Norwich, has been approved as safe to eat by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) but cannot be sold here.

Prof Cathie Martin of the John Innes Centre in Norwich says the product has “exceptional antioxidant properties” linked to a wide variety of health benefits, including increased cardiovascular health and the prevention of both cancer and dementia. On BBC Radio Four’s Today programme recently, Prof Martin said allowing the sale of these fruits in the UK was “just sensible”. But reason is often absent in these debates.

Mr Sunak is clearly anxious not to kill off innovation and has said there should be “no rush to regulate”. But the international gathering at Bletchley Park – where Alan Turing, who foresaw the growth of artificial intelligence, worked during the war – needs to consider how to balance the risks against the stifling nature of over-regulation.

We are at a cusp in history, confronted with another great leap forward in a technology whose outcome is uncertain. So to what extent should it be regulated or controlled by state actors? Past breakthroughs, such as the Industrial Revolution or recent developments in communications, have been mainly market driven, and intervention to ameliorate some of the more egregious consequences have come later. These included regulation to ensure safer working conditions, prohibit child labour or, latterly, control content on the internet.

This time, Mr Sunak wants governments to get ahead of the game, but it is almost certainly too late. There is little evidence that the companies in the vanguard of AI are slowing down or that the countries in which they are based want them to. They want to steal a march on their competitors, just as the wartime atomic scientists such as Oppenheimer were under pressure to make sure the Allies got the bomb before the Germans.

Since we are not going to put the AI candle out, what are the chances it will burn the house down? As Col Groves put it, zero would be nice.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.