Sunak Channels £1 Million to Attract Young Britons to Chess
(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak’s UK government said it would plow almost £1 million ($1.3 million) into chess to promote the game in English schools and install 100 tables in public parks.
The announcement — confirming plans reported this month by Bloomberg — includes a £500,000 investment in the English Chess Federation over two years “to develop the next generation of world-class talent,” the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said in an emailed statement.
The funding will support junior training camps, coaching and chess grants for schools in disadvantaged areas, the government said. The push is part of a broader effort by Sunak to boost education and numeracy. Earlier this year the premier said all pupils in England would study mathematics until the age of 18.
“Chess is a brilliant way for young people to develop skills such as patience and critical thinking,” Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said in the statement. “It inspires creativity and sparks the competitive spirit.”
Sunak was won over by the benefits of chess while he was chancellor, English Chess Federation President Dominic Lawson told Bloomberg earlier this month. The prime minister, for his part, said on a visit to Washington in June that chess is “a great skill and it’s really good for helping you think.”
