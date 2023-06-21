Sunak’s clueless Tories may soon be driven to extinction by a new party

Rishi Sunak

This has been Rishi Sunak’s mensis horribilis, the month when the Tory house of cards finally came crashing down. The disasters meld into one, as they do when a regime is imploding: all the sleaze, Boris Johnson’s expulsion, that dreadful partygate video at Tory HQ and now, of course, the calamitous economic news and the mortgage interest time bomb.

Sunak’s gambit – to portray himself as a competent, considered, cautious, spreadsheet-yielding technocrat who would under-promise and over-deliver – has failed spectacularly. The details of his five pledges don’t even matter: it is impossible to shake off the general stench of failure that emanates from his government.

Starting when he was chancellor, Sunak was understandably terrified at how higher interest rates would torpedo the public finances. He (rightly) fought to keep public spending in check, (brilliantly) sought to keep Britain open in the later stages of Covid, but also (foolishly) turned a blind eye to the Bank of England’s incompetence and (wrongly) rammed through tax increases in the hope that cutting the deficit would pacify the bond markets and contain inflation.

It didn’t work. The money-printing and supply-side destruction unleashed during Covid, and Governor Andrew Bailey’s subsequent dithering, ruined everything. Inflation remains stuck at 8.7 per cent, fuelling a pay rise doom-loop; core inflation is rising; two-year fixed mortgage rates are at 6.15 per cent; the national debt has smashed the 100 per cent of GDP level for the first time since 1961; and growth, currently barely detectable, could soon be crushed as the Bank panics into ever sharper rate hikes.

The tax burden is on course to reach its post-war high, and, with interest costs on the national debt rocketing, Jeremy Hunt’s hopes to cut the basic rate of tax next year could be vetoed by the Office for Budget Responsibility. With a general election likely in autumn 2024, how can the Tories be anything other than toast? We are, at best, stuck in stagflation and at worst face a recession to strip out the inflation from our economy. This is a bitter blow for Sunak: he was always wrong to believe that rates could be kept low.

Last July, the economist Patrick Minford argued that interest rates would need to normalise to combat inflation, to ensure that savings were properly rewarded and to weed out productivity-sapping zombie companies. Interest rates at the time were a ludicrously low 1.25 per cent, and inflation was surging. Minford argued, reasonably, that “a normal level [of interest rates] is more like 5-7 per cent and I don’t think it will be any bad thing if we got back to that level”.

He said – rightly – that supply-side tax cuts and deregulation, combined with higher interest rates, was the correct medicine to pull Britain out of its doldrums. The Left and the economic establishment went crazy, focusing exclusively on the pain this would cause to those with mortgages, and Sunak joined in.

In an unfortunate tweet, he said “We have to grip inflation, not exacerbate it. Liz Truss’s economic guru Professor Patrick Minford said their plans mean ‘yes, interest rates have to go up and it’s a good thing’. Really? Calculate what that could cost you and your family.”

Needless to say, supporters of monetary normalisation weren’t heartless: they just realised that the era of free money couldn’t continue, and highlighted that the young had actually lost out the most from the bubble in house prices fuelled in part by low rates and quantitative easing. We now have the worst of all worlds. A year on, inflation has been “exacerbated”, rates are nearing the level Minford predicted, families are “calculating the cost”, and there still isn’t any pathway for Britain to become competitive again.

It is not just Sunak’s economic model that is in tatters. NHS waiting lists are going up and, for now, the small boats crisis is unresolved, with another 10,000 arrivals this year. And after 13 years of Tory government, how on earth is it possible that children are being encouraged to self-ID as animals in schools? Rocked by events, the Tories appear to be mere passengers on the ship of state. They have lost control of the narrative and appear unable to communicate any kind of message, to rebut any of Labour’s attacks, or to land any sort of policy.

It is unsurprising, therefore, that at least five opinion polls this week predict that the Tories (at around 28 per cent of the vote) will do worse than John Major in 1997 or Jeremy Corbyn in 2019, and that Keir Starmer (at around 46 per cent) will do better than Margaret Thatcher, Tony Blair or Johnson ever managed.

It’s a calamity. Underlying opinions and values haven’t shifted much, but voting intentions have. The Tory brand is toxic once more, not because it isn’t sufficiently “modern” but because the party has failed to deliver the conservative dream it promised in 2016 and 2019. Millions of voters with non-Left wing opinions – for example, on immigration, or welfare, or Brexit, or tax, or the culture wars – are lending their votes to parties with which they broadly disagree, out of disgust with a discredited Tory party.

Such voters would undoubtedly prefer to back a new populist party that more closely aligned with their own preferences, were one to emerge that they found credible. For now, Richard Tice’s Reform seems to be flatlining – will that change, or will a new party be launched by a political entrepreneur who has spotted a gap in the market? Will Nigel Farage return? If so, how low will the Tories slump?

We have quit the EU, but risk becoming more European politically, thanks to Tory idiocy. In Germany, France, Italy and across Europe, many mainstream centre-Right parties have collapsed and been largely replaced by more radical alternatives. I hope and pray that any successful British populist party would be firmly opposed to extremism: the electorate is desperate for robust change, but there is fortunately little appetite for European-style nastiness.

Brexit should have jolted the Tories out of their stupor: they needed to listen to voters more, and absorb and channel the populist impulse into a mainstream, pro-growth Conservative Party dedicated to improving the public’s quality of life. It wasn’t to be. Having debased sterling, over-promised and under-delivered, Sunak’s Tories face electoral annihilation, and have only themselves to blame.

