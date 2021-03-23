Sunak cuts tax on Scottish flights to bolster the Union

Oliver Gill
·2 min read
Edinburgh
Edinburgh

Rishi Sunak has announced plans to cut taxes for flights to Scotland to increase “the social cohesion of the Union”.

A reduction in domestic air passenger duty will be paid for by an increase in the tax imposed on long-haul flights.

Plans being considered include only charging air passenger duty one-way for domestic flights - previously outlawed when the UK was still in the EU - or introducing a lower band for domestic flights.

“Domestic connectivity is a central pillar of the Government’s commitment to supporting the Union and levelling up all parts of the UK,” a consultation published by the Treasury reads.

“Domestic connectivity is vital in fostering integration between all parts of the UK and increasing the social cohesion of the Union. Travel by road or rail is not always practical for certain journeys within the UK, and it is important our domestic air network enables those who live in the UK to connect to areas that are otherwise hard to reach.”

Global Air Travel
Global Air Travel

Aviation levies have been split into two bands: flights to destinations up to 2,000 miles away, and flights travelling more than that distance.

An economy flight from London and Edinburgh with easyJet costs less than £50, for instance. Of this, £13 - more than a quarter of the overall price - is air passenger duty.

Jonathan Hinkles, boss of regional airline Loganair, said: "We are heartened to see the consultation around the promised changes to air passenger duty, which cannot come a moment too soon for domestic air travel.

"The ability to make the change is one of very few benefits for the aviation industry from Brexit and it will help to address the significant loss of connectivity throughout all parts of the UK caused by APD."

While the move will be welcomed by some short-haul carriers, it will come as a blow to airlines such as British Airways that make bigger profits running long-haul services.

Long-haul travel has been hardest hit by the pandemic, with experts predicting that it will be the slowest to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

The Treasury is consulting on proposals to increase the amount of air passenger duty on long-haul flights by doubling the number of bands to four and introducing a frequent flyer levy.

Charging long-haul passengers more were part of what ministers called the “polluter pays principle”.

The consultation read: “Those who travel furthest internationally, and consequently have the greatest impact on the environment, [should] incur the most APD.”

