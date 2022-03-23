Sunak Cuts U.K. Taxes by £6 Billion to Fend Off Inflation Surge

(Bloomberg) --

Rishi Sunak announced a 6-billion pound ($7.9 billion) tax cut for workers and signaled a future cut in income tax as he sought to shield ordinary Britons from a squeeze on living standards that’s been worsened by the war in Ukraine.

“My tax plan delivers the biggest net cut to personal taxes in over a quarter of a century,” Sunak told the House of Commons on Wednesday as he delivered his Spring Statement

The Chancellor of the Exchequer said the conflict in Ukraine poses a risk to the economic recovery, causing U.K. inflation to soar and growth to slow in 2022. He downgraded official forecasts for expected growth this year to 3.8%, from a previous estimate of 6%.

To address rising Costs, Sunak:

Increased the threshold at which Britons start paying National Insurance, a payroll tax, by 3,000 pounds -- rather than the planned 300 pounds. He said the tax cut would help 30 million people

Said he would cut the basic rate of income tax to 19% from 20% by 2024, A reduction worth 5 billion pounds a year, and the first reduction in 16 years

Pledged to cut fuel duty by 5 pence a liter until March 2023 -- the biggest ever cut in the levy

Scrapped sales tax on domestic energy efficiency measures such as insulation, solar panels and heat pumps

Doubled to 1 billion pounds a program of grants for struggling Britons

Raised the employment allowance to 5,000 pounds, representing a tax cut for half a million small businesses

Promised to cut taxes for business investment in the fall

Sunak is trying to balance his oft-stated desire to bring order to the public finances with pledges to begin cutting taxes and increasing demands from across the political spectrum to help ordinary Britons struggling to cope with surging inflation.

The chancellor faces calls to protect households and firms from energy and food bills, which were already soaring in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, and now face further upward pressure as a result of the war in Ukraine. Before the statement, he promised to would deliver “security for working families as we help with the cost of living.”

The forecasts, from the Office of Budget Responsibility, showed growth will be 1.8% in 2023 and 2.1% in 2024, from estimates of 2.1% and 1.3% in October. Inflation will average 7.4% this year, Sunak said. Debt interest costs are forecast to hit a record 83 billion pounds this fiscal year, he said.

The fiscal update comes on the day Britain’s inflation rate surged to a new 30-year high of 6.2%, staying on an upward trajectory that some economists predict could see the measure hit double digits later this year. The surge in prices has exceeded the forecasts of the Bank of England and Treasury, fanning concerns that shortages of workers following the end of the pandemic, along with the war in Ukraine, will lead to inflation spiraling further upward.

The inflation figures are also raising speculation that the Bank of England will drive up interest rates more in the coming months, further tightening budgets for millions of households. Money markets are betting the key rate, now at 0.75%, will hit 2% by the end of this year.

