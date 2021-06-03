Sunak to demand bigger slice of tech tax pie at Yellen meeting

Sunak

Rishi Sunak will meet his US counterpart Janet Yellen on Thursday night to demand that Britain gets a bigger slice of revenues from technology titans in a new global tax system.

The Chancellor's first face-to-face meeting with the US Treasury Secretary will take place ahead of the meeting of G7 finance ministers at London’s Lancaster House on Friday.

It represents a key test of Britain’s influence in the world post-Brexit, as well as a crucial moment for the future of relations between governments and business worldwide.

Mr Sunak wants tech companies to pay more tax in countries where they do business, while the American proposal for a global minimum corporate tax rate could mean more heading to the countries where firms are headquartered - often the US.

He has accepted the principle of the US proposal, which could result in a minimum tax rate of between 15pc and 21pc.

However, Britain has not yet backed the scheme because the Treasury wants to ensure the UK’s gains from tech companies are not lost to the US or other nations in what threaten to be highly complicated tax calculations.

The Chancellor will be heading to the crunch talks with the goal of ensuring as big a proportion of tax as possible comes to the Treasury. The formula will divide revenues between nations based on a combination of where economic activity takes place and where value is added in the chain of transactions.

He is not alone. Mr Sunak has been the most outspoken about the need to negotiate with the US, but is also thought to have the backing of the French and Italian delegations in seeking to ensure the higher global tax is accompanied by measures to spread revenues across countries where tech companies do business.

Meanwhile, the US has put pressure on Britain over the digital services tax, threatening new tariffs on goods sent from the UK to America.

There is no guarantee of a deal being struck this weekend, but it is understood that there are hopes the finance ministers will be able to set out their progress in a joint statement on Saturday.

If they do reach an agreement, it will not be the end of the process.

The G7 are significant economies but cannot by themselves reach a global deal.

Countries with serious concerns are likely to include Ireland and Hungary that compete on the global stage by keeping corporate tax rates low. Neither will developing economies that host significant international businesses in industries such as mining want to lose revenues to countries where those companies' headquarters are located.

A Treasury spokesman said: “Reaching an international agreement on how large digital companies are taxed has been a priority for the Chancellor since he took office.

“Our consistent position has been that it matters where tax is paid and any agreement must ensure digital businesses pay tax in the UK that reflects their economic activities. That is what our taxpayers would expect and is the right thing for our public services.

“We welcome the US’ renewed commitment to tackling the issue and agree that minimum taxes might help to ensure businesses pay tax – as long as they are part of that package approach. "