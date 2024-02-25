Sunak facing Red Wall backlash over Anderson sacking

Rishi Sunak is battling to keep the Red Wall seats won by the Conservatives in 2019 - Phil Noble/WPA Pool

Rishi Sunak is facing warnings from Red Wall Tory MPs of a voter backlash over his sacking of Lee Anderson, according to leaked WhatsApp messages that can be disclosed by The Telegraph.

Some Conservative MPs have privately been telling colleagues that their inboxes have been flooded with supportive messages about Mr Anderson.

The Ashfield MP, who was the Tory party deputy chairman until last month, was suspended after claiming that “Islamists” have “got control” of Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London.

On Sunday, Oliver Dowden, the Deputy Prime Minister, left the door to Mr Anderson’s return open, saying he had not been “intending to be Islamophobic”.

Mr Khan accused the Prime Minister of “enabling anti-Muslim hatred in the Conservative Party” as Labour intensified its criticism.

But Richard Tice, the leader of Reform UK, said Mr Anderson’s comments reflected the concerns of “millions of Britons”.

Lee Anderson claimed that ‘Islamists’ have ‘got control’ of Sadiq Khan - Oli Scarff/AFP

Mr Sunak and Simon Hart, his Chief Whip, suspended Mr Anderson after prominent moderate Tory MPs and party figures went public with condemnation of his comments.

But messages posted by Tory MPs in private WhatsApp groups over the weekend, revealed by The Telegraph, suggest some have concerns about the fallout. Those concerns are being raised by some MPs who, like Mr Anderson, managed to win long-held Labour seats in the Red Wall in 2019 – seats Mr Sunak is batting to keep.

While none of the messages seen by The Telegraph explicitly express support for the former Tory deputy chairman, the MPs’ comments suggest Red Wall constituents have concerns about the decision.

Some of the messages were posted on Saturday on “The 109”, the name of a WhatsApp group for Tory MPs first elected in 2019, although it also includes a few MPs from other intakes.

Jill Mortimer, the Tory MP for Hartlepool – a seat won from Labour in 2021 – shared a voter email that said: “Today’s news of Lee Anderson’s suspension has been the final nail in your party’s coffin.” The MP asked colleagues: “Anyone else getting these in?”

Sarah Dines, the MP for the Derbyshire Dales, said: “Loads. From random constituents, not known supporters. Interesting.”

Sarah Atherton, the MP for Wrexham, won by the Tories from Labour in 2019, said: “I’ve lodged my concerns due to an instant backlash from members.” Peter Gibson, the Tory MP for Darlington, wrote: “Inbox very positive for Lee.”

On a separate Tory WhatsApp group, Mr Gibson wrote that the Tories “are a broad church and Lee has been a huge asset to our party”.

The concerns led to Richard Holden, the Conservative Party chairman who is involved in disciplinary matters, to post an explanatory message. Mr Holden, elected as an MP in 2019, told the group of fellow 2019-ers: “I’m sure you’ll appreciate that the last thing I wanted to see was one of ours lose the whip.”

Some in government positions also raised concerns, such as Paul Holmes, the MP for Eastleigh who is the parliamentary private secretary to Lord Cameron, the Foreign Secretary.

Mr Holmes wrote in a WhatsApp group for other parliamentary aides that Mr Anderson’s suspension “will drive the agenda that we can’t speak up on things. Especially after last Wednesday and the protests we saw”.

The comments suggest some Tory MPs may privately be less comfortable with the decision to suspend Mr Anderson than the party leadership has put across this weekend.

One Tory MP said of Mr Anderson: “He’s an idiot for saying what he did and should have apologised but he’s not a racist and speaks for the silent majority in this country who feel Westminster has abandoned them.”

The furore started when Suella Braverman, the former home secretary, claimed that “the truth is that the Islamists, the extremists and the anti-Semites are in charge now”.

Her comments, in a piece for The Telegraph about pro-Palestinian protests and how police were handling some extremist behaviour, triggered an immediate debate.

Mr Anderson then said on GB News: “I don’t actually believe that the Islamists have got control of our country, but what I do believe is they’ve got control of Khan and they’ve got control of London… He’s actually given our capital city away to his mates.”

His remarks were condemned as racist by critics, who called for action from the party leadership. On Saturday, it was announced that he had been stripped of the Tory whip.

Rishi Sunak and Lee Anderson, pictured during a visit to a school in Nottinghamshire in January - Jacob King/PA

Mr Dowden explained the decision on Sunday morning by saying that “words matter”, arguing that Mr Anderson had failed to apologise when asked to do so and was therefore suspended.

He added: “I don’t believe that Lee Anderson was intending to be Islamophobic, but nonetheless, I understand the concern, perhaps particularly when it’s in relation to the Mayor of London, how those words had caused offence. That is precisely why he was given the chance to apologise and, when he failed to do so, action was taken.”

He also opened the door to Mr Anderson’s return should he say sorry. Asked by Camilla Tominey on GB News whether he could rule out him having the whip returned, he replied: “I certainly wouldn’t rule that out.”

Mr Dowden’s comments triggered further criticism from moderate Tory MPs who have been horrified by Mr Anderson’s rhetoric and pushed for him to be reprimanded.

Sir Robert Buckland, a former justice secretary, told The Telegraph: “It would have to be a full recantation and an explanation as to why on Earth he did make those ridiculous comments. As Conservative MPs, we all have responsibility in our language to speak carefully and not to stigmatise an entire group of people.”

On Saturday, it was reported that Nigel Farage was trying to woo Mr Anderson to join Reform. Mr Tice played down the possibility but said: “The sentiment of what Lee was trying to say is that millions of Britons are very concerned about these extreme Islamists dominating these marches and creating a sense of fear across the UK.”

The Muslim Council of Britain has called on the Conservatives to launch an investigation into alleged “structural Islamophobia” within Tory ranks, saying anti-Muslim sentiment in the party was “on public display this week”.

A Conservative Party spokesman said the party “has a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of prejudice”.

The MPs who sent the leaked WhatsApps were approached for comment.