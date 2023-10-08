Sunak ignored the housing crisis, while Truss rallied the faithful

The real action at last week’s Conservative Party conference in Manchester wasn’t in the main hall – where big Tory beasts gave approved set-piece speeches. It was at countless unscripted fringe meetings beyond the main stage.

Liz Truss led a packed-house rally calling for policies to “make Britain grow again”.

Just an hour before Jeremy Hunt’s conference address, the former prime minister urged the Chancellor to cut corporation tax, slash regulation and resume fracking – as three former Cabinet ministers sat beside her. Hunt announced nothing of the sort.

Many sneered at the “Growth Commission” Truss launched, with the backing of a dozen international economists, over the summer. After all, she only lasted 49 days in office – before being bundled out last October amid financial market turmoil.

But hundreds of delegates queued to hear Truss, selected as prime minister by party members, as she laid into the policies of her successor, Rishi Sunak, chosen only by Conservative MPs.

Some 64 Tory backbenchers have now joined Truss’s “Conservative Growth Group” – including former home secretary Priti Patel and former business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg.

With the UK tax take now at 37pc of GDP, a 70-year high, these MPs have vowed to resist any further tax rises in both November’s Autumn Statement and the Government’s Budget next spring.

That’s significant because, after a spate of by-election defeats, the Government’s working majority is down to just 60. So by threatening to abstain in a budget vote, these low-tax Tory MPs could defeat Sunak, which could well bring down his Government.

Pro-Truss MPs, backing her ideas rather than her return to high office, now have a lot of leverage. That increases the chance of tax cuts before a general election expected next year.

The Aslef train drivers’ union decided to go on strike last Sunday and Wednesday, the start and end dates of the Tory conference. That’s one reason the Manchester gathering was relatively poorly attended.

Yet I noticed more delegates in their 20s and early 30s than I’ve seen at any previous Conservative conference. These young activists and campaigners dominated the crowds, in particular, at a number of busy fringe meetings on the UK’s housing crisis.

Sunak didn’t mention housing once in his keynote conference speech. This was a mistake – because the unaffordability of homes, to rent and buy, ranks highly among lists of voter concerns – not just younger voters, but also their parents and grandparents.

Today’s young adults spend more on housing and are less likely to own a home than any generation since the 1930s.

Owner-occupancy has plunged among 25 to 34-year-olds, from 70pc in the mid-1990s to less than 40pc now – with more than half a generation denied the security of home ownership at this crucial family-forming age, due to our fundamental shortage of homes.

While 3.1m homes were built during the 1960s, that fell each decade to 1.5m during the 2000s, then 1.3m during the 2010s and just 1.1m up until 2020. The resulting surge in house prices, up twice as fast as earnings over the last quarter century, is why the share of households renting has doubled to 20pc.

Much of the public debate about housing laments how millions of young adults are paying sky-high high private rents while struggling to get on the property ladder.

Around a quarter of young adults are spending over 40pc of their post-tax income on rent – far more in London. With the average house now costing nine-times average annual earnings – compared to a long-term average of four-times – countless hard-working people just can’t afford to buy.

But alongside this owner-occupier crisis is another crisis that barely gets mentioned.

After the Second World War, Britain’s building boom included a great deal of low-cost, state-owned housing ­­­– specifically for low-income and vulnerable households unable to rent or buy on the open market. Many such council houses were sited on land already owned by the state, which kept costs reasonably low.

More units were built during the 1960s and 1970s, increasingly in tower blocks, as speculative pressure drove up land prices. By 1979, around a third of UK households lived in local authority housing.

The 1980s marked the beginning of the end of mass-building of council housing – just as right-to-buy legislation forced local authorities to sell off millions of homes, at heavy discounts, to tenants. The building of new council housing quickly lagged behind numbers sold.

During the 1990s, and into the Blair-Brown era, construction virtually stopped. From 1990 to 2018, fewer than 50,000 council houses were built.

David Cameron’s government meanwhile relaunched right-to-buy, renewing the pledge to replace homes sold with new council housing – which, once again, didn’t happen. Today, around 13pc of UK households live in council homes.

While the striking fall in council housing has been partly offset by “social housing” built by housing associations, these not-for-profit bodies tend to build “affordable” homes – with rents up to 80pc of local market rates, out of reach for many low-income households.

Council house rents are typically around 40–50pc of market rates – far more affordable.

Some 1.2 million households are now on council-housing waiting lists, around half a million currently living in unsanitary or overcrowded temporary accommodation. As councils have stopped building, housing benefit costs have spiralled, with the state paying private landlords to accommodate low-income tenants.

Since the mid-1990s, the housing benefit bill has ballooned from £16bn to an astonishing £30bn a year in constant prices. It is forecast to double again by 2050, as millions of adults who now can’t afford to buy become non-working pensioners, unable to afford private sector rent.

The Government should once again use state-owned land to build low-cost council housing. Housing subsidies must be diverted “from benefits to bricks”, with the public sector harnessing private contractors to build more council housing for the low-income and truly vulnerable.

Our housing crisis isn’t just about ownership or spiralling private rents. It’s also about the need for much more council housing – a reality that bites hardest of all across “red wall” seats in the North and Midlands where the next election will be won and lost.

Sunak ignored all our housing crises at their party conference in Manchester. As the Labour faithful gather in Liverpool, will Sir Keir Starmer do the same?

