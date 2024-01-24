Weak UK Tory Rebels Struggle to Undermine Unpopular Rishi Sunak

(Bloomberg) -- A senior Conservative politician who used a major newspaper to warn of electoral “catastrophe” if the ruling party keeps Prime Minister Rishi Sunak likely hoped for a better response. Instead, the anger leveled at Simon Clarke by his colleagues underscored the collective bind they are in.

Clarke, a former Cabinet minister under Liz Truss and a Treasury minister when Sunak was chancellor, went public with his demand for the prime minister to quit in an op-ed published late Tuesday in the Daily Telegraph. It was the latest front-page intervention by the right-leaning newspaper against Sunak, raising eyebrows in Westminster given its following among grassroots Tories.

The Tory MPs “will be massacred” at the UK election — expected in the second half of the year — unless they remove Sunak, Clarke wrote. In a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, he said “every Conservative MP will need to live with the decision they make in the coming days for the rest of their lives.”

Yet his call to action had already fallen flat less than a day later, according to interviews with more than a dozen Tory MPs, speaking on condition of anonymity. They said the majority of the governing party’s lawmakers had no intention of rowing in behind Clarke.

That’s not because Tory MPs can’t see the crisis, trailing the opposition Labour Party by about 20 points — a lead that appears to have widened during recent weeks of ruling party strife. Many in the party question Sunak’s ability to turn things around, given his struggle to connect with voters and the economic headwinds the UK has faced.

The reality is that most Tory MPs think changing leader and triggering another round of political psychodrama would actually make things worse, the lawmakers interviewed by Bloomberg said. Having burned through five prime ministers in eight years since the 2016 Brexit referendum, and considering the turmoil under Truss and ex-premier Boris Johnson, there’s no serious appetite to move on from Sunak just over a year since he took office, they said.

One Tory MP said the party was in the nightmare situation of having an unpopular leader it was unable to change before the election without making things worse.

A series of votes last week in the House of Commons showed what that means in practice. About 60 Conservative MPs on the right of the party, many known critics of Sunak, voted against the government in an attempt to toughen the prime minister’s signature immigration policy. They argued that legislation underpinning the plan to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda was too weak to deliver on his pledge to stop what ministers regard as illegal migration.

When it came to the crunch vote, though — a choice between keeping the unchanged Rwanda plan or rejecting it entirely — the rebel numbers shrunk to 11, including Clarke. What had happened, in effect, was the likes of former minister Jacob Rees-Mogg and Truss chose to fall in behind Sunak, rather than potentially sinking the premier.

It was a moment that laid bare the rebels’ weakness. Their number was far short of what’s necessary to oust Sunak, which needs a majority of the parliamentary party. It was not even close to the threshold for a confidence vote, which would require more than 50 Tory MPs to write letters seeking one. Before Clarke’s broadside, only about a dozen MPs had done so, according to one Tory lawmaker.

However, rebels’ weakness doesn’t translate into Sunak strength. Enough of them have a sufficient profile to cause a real headache for the premier, who saw two deputy Tory chairmen quit in protest at his refusal to change the Rwanda bill.

Some MPs described the Tory right as too divided by personal ambition to organize a real effort to oust him. With so much of what’s happening tied up in the race to succeed him — which most expect to happen after the election — the sniping is unlikely to die down.

Sunak allies see former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who Sunak fired in part due to disagreements over immigration policy, as the chief agitator against him. A potential candidate for the leadership, she was one of the 11 rebels on the Rwanda bill. Some Tory MPs doubted she will follow Clarke’s intervention, though, to avoid the risk of further disloyalty harming her ambitions.

A person sympathetic to both Clarke and Braverman said they are not only driven by personal gain, but also want it on record with their constituents that they have sought a harder position on migration because they see it as their only chance of keeping their seats at the election.

Clarke’s position was undermined within hours on Wednesday when Truss, seen as a close ally, distanced herself from his call to remove Sunak. Truss is not close to Braverman, having sacked her as home secretary during her brief time in 10 Downing Street.

Meanwhile Johnson, who blames Sunak for his own downfall as prime minister, does not appear involved in plots against him, MPs said. In any case, he is no longer an MP. His allies, such as former Home Secretary Priti Patel and former Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, also distanced themselves from Clarke.

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch, one of the favorites to be the next leader, is positioning herself for after the election, the MPs said. Home Secretary James Cleverly, Defense Secretary Grant Shapps and Commons leader Penny Mordaunt also expect no leadership change before the public vote, they said.

The bottom line for Sunak is that a major chunk of his party is not behind him, but the stalemate is likely to hold to the UK vote — unless a pair of tricky by-elections and May local ballots lead more MPs to strengthen the rebels’ hand.

