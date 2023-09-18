Sunak must be bold

Rishi Sunak is reportedly conducting an “audit” of net zero policies, with the apparent aim of reducing the burden on families ahead of next year’s election.

This is welcome news, but if it is to work Mr Sunak will need to loosen his self-imposed restraints. The Government has already indicated that the 2030 ban on petrol and diesel cars is here to stay, alongside shorter term targets for electric cars. However, there is surely room to scrap the imposition of heat pumps on Britain’s households, or anti-car “Low Traffic Neighbourhoods”.

Relatedly, it is difficult to believe that there is no way to ease the burden on taxpayers. The current administration is unlikely to welcome Liz Truss’s latest criticism, or to appreciate her argument that her plans to hold public spending down would have saved almost £36 billion. But as much as it might pain Downing Street, her emphasis on economic growth has been vindicated.

Mr Sunak should reflect on the fact that his current plans are set to take the tax bill to its highest level since the war, driven in part by the demands of net zero policy. A £500 million subsidy for green steel here, a £65 billion decommissioning bill for gas there, and the outgoings soon add up with little headroom for tax cuts.

That money, after all, could be put to good use. After promising noises on cutting inheritance tax, it is now being reported that Downing Street is backing away from the idea out of concern that it would play badly in the Red Wall.

A pattern has developed of the Government coming up with good, vote-winning ideas, only to get cold feet. Mr Sunak should be bold. The electorate will surely reward him for it.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.