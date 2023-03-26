Sunak must stick to his promises on crime

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak wants to put paid to anti-social behaviour “once and for all” – a laudable ambition shared by all law-abiding citizens. Whether it is possible is a matter of political will.

Placing a crackdown on crime at the centre of his political message is astute because it resonates with voters who have to put up with vandalism, graffiti and a general decline in order. Sir Keir Starmer outlined similar promises last week for a future Labour government.

Some neighbourhoods, so-called crime hotspots, are more prone to this than others. Everyone who lives there knows it and so do the police. Moreover, they have known this for years.

Tony Blair set out on precisely this course of action in 1997. Anti-social behaviour orders (Asbos) were brought in to target the small group of repeat offenders but were loathed by civil liberties groups, most of whose spokesmen did not live in the worst-affected areas. They were abolished by the Tory-led coalition in 2010.

But the fact there is a distinct sense of déjà vu about the measures to be announced by Mr Sunak does not obviate the need to pursue them. What is important is to see them through, not just rely on empty rhetoric to persuade voters that the matter is being taken seriously.

If it is being proposed that convicted vandals should be made to clean up the streets wearing hi-vis clothing to demonstrate that they are on a community payback programme, then this should happen. If it is not going to be followed through, then do not promise it.

Similarly, getting more police officers to patrol high-crime areas is an absolute requirement of keeping order. The absence of any authority figures is an invitation to the yobs to behave with impunity. But, again, this has been known for decades and yet the police have become less visible, not more.

Mr Sunak says vandals should clear up within 48 hours of being given an order, but backlogs in the courts mean that could be months after the offence has been committed. Why not have a new type of standalone court dealing only with anti-social behaviour and where punishments can be expedited?

The PM is developing a reputation as a leader who sets out what he wants to happen and diligently applies himself to ensuring that it does. If he really can end the scourge of anti-social behaviour many people will have cause to be grateful.