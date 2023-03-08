Sunak poised to spend £800m on supercomputer

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak departs 10 Downing Street, London - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Rishi Sunak is poised to spend up to £800m building a new supercomputer amid fears Britain is falling behind in the race against China and the US for artificial intelligence.

The newly formed Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has submitted plans to the Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt for funding to support investment in a powerful new computer.

Supercomputers are considered critical for artificial intelligence research, climate change modelling and the science of drug discovery, performing trillions of operations each second.

However, a review prepared for the Government on the future of computing, published on Monday, warned Britain had slipped down the world rankings in terms of its high performance capacity.

Britain had been ranked third for supercomputing power in 2005, but had since slipped to 10th, behind Russia and France.

On Monday, Mr Sunak announced plans to provide funding for a new “exascale” supercomputer facility in Britain, the most powerful type of modern computer. However, officials declined to comment on how it would be funded.

On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported DSIT, which is led by Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan, had submitted proposals to No11 asking for up to £800m in funding for the promised computer. A government spokesman did not immediately comment.

It is unclear whether that funding will be agreed in time for next week’s budget. The science department has asked for new money to fund the computer, but the Treasury is said to be keen to find the cash from existing funding arrangements.

The Future of Compute review warned Mr Sunak that Britain risked falling behind in computing, jeopardising its prowess in artificial intelligence research.

The review said: “The UK has great talent in AI with a vibrant start-up ecosystem, but public investment in AI compute is seriously lagging.”

It added that the kind of system the UK should be building would be equivalent to the Frontier computer recently built in the US. This machine, the world’s most powerful supercomputer, is based in Tennessee and cost around $600m.

Matt Clifford, chair of the taxpayer-funded Advanced Research and Invention Agency, an £800m tech fund, told The Telegraph earlier this week he believed the UK would need to invest billions of pounds in computer infrastructure over the next decade.