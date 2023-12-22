Sunak should prepare for a showdown with the Bank’s feckless governor

When Rishi Sunak announced his five pledges at the start of the year – three of which were directly linked to economic performance – he was betting on the Bank of England getting its act together.

This was a big gamble, given the Bank’s dire track record in recent years, marked by its failure to see price spirals coming and curb them before the inflation rate reached double digits.

But Sunak needed the Bank to achieve his pledge to “halve inflation”, not least because the tools to do so – interest rates, now at 5.25pc – lay in the hands of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), not ministers. If the Bank couldn’t get the inflation rate down, not only would Sunak fail, but he’d take the full political hit for something that wasn’t even in his remit.

The gamble paid off. First, Sunak was able to boast that inflation had been halved when October’s figures were published. Then, this week we learned that the inflation rate in the year to November slowed to 3.9pc. This was a happy surprise for everyone, including the markets. Christmas crackers could be heard popping across Whitehall.

It would be a very merry end to the year for the Government, if it weren’t for those four other pesky pledges which have delivered setback after setback. Public demand for more spending means the public sector net debt continues to rise.

The Government’s plans to tackle illegal migration are on life support, and may be crushed by the courts once again. The NHS waiting list has hundreds of thousands more people on it now than when the Prime Minister promised to reduce it. And that economic growth promised by Sunak appears non-existent.

This last point could stir up new tensions in what has hitherto been a fairly harmonious relationship between the current Number 10 administration and Threadneedle Street. Now that inflation has been halved, the Prime Minister is desperate to deliver economic growth in an election year. But as Sunak pivots towards a pro-growth agenda, he may find the Bank standing in his way.

Amid near unrelenting criticism, the Bank of England hasn’t been able to catch a break for the past few years, apart from one brief period: Liz Truss’s stint in Number 10.

The politician most willing to point out Threadneedle Street’s flaws was also the one who most fervently adopted Mark Zuckerberg’s motto of “move fast and break things”. This happened to apply to her own premiership, which lasted for just 49 days.

Her demise was precipitated by an LDI pension crisis which should be remembered as a Bank slip up, after it failed to realise this landmine was lingering beneath the surface of the UK economy. And yet, because all eyes were on the fallout from the mini-Budget and so many were determined to blame Kwasi Kwarteng’s recklessness, the story became one of a heroic Bank stepping in to prevent a complete financial meltdown.

As a result, by the time Sunak entered Downing Street, the BoE was almost above reproach. He wouldn’t be one to blatantly go after institutions in Truss style, but her errors have meant the Prime Minister has needed to tread even more carefully when discussing the Bank – and indeed the Office for Budget Responsibility – than he may like.

This may need to change if Sunak is to make good on his economic promises.

Central bank “independence” should never be a free pass for poor decision-making. The Government still plays an active role in setting the Bank’s target, and just as it has always been reasonable to point out the Bank’s many mistakes throughout the pandemic, it would be right now to at least debate whether its decisions are helping – or hindering – the UK’s economic performance.

The most recent data would suggest the economy is teetering on the edge of recession, with approximately zero growth occurring in the three months leading up to October.

While the doomsday predictions for the UK economy have consistently been proved wrong this year (with Britain dodging recession so far), the story has instead been one of stagnation – with the UK simply unable to pick up pace after its pandemic recovery.

A hit to growth is, of course, a consequence of higher interest rates, which are designed to suppress demand in the economy. But with the bank rate now being held at 5.25pc, and the MPC making clear that rates won’t be falling anytime soon in its quest to reach its 2pc target, there is a risk of overcorrection.

Then again, unfolding events in the Red Sea raise the spectre of yet another inflationary cycle, should shipping traffic be significantly reduced. While the MPC cannot be expected to predict the unpredictable, the fact that its forecasts have been so consistently wide of the mark is disconcerting.

But this just underscores why Sunak and his chancellor must be willing to point out the Bank’s shortcomings. At Tory party conference this year, Jeremy Hunt conceded that institutions had “collectively underestimated the impact” of money-printing in fueling inflation in the UK – an error that the Bank has essentially never admitted, instead blaming external or international factors.

The Chancellor was right: and if ministers begin to feel the Bank is putting its own reputation reboot ahead of the health of the UK economy, this divide could widen.

Reviving its own reputation cannot come at the cost of a contracting economy, and the negative impact that would have for millions of workers. Not just for the sake of his political promise, but for the sake of keeping the economy afloat, Sunak may need to prepare to take a tougher stance with Bailey and his Bank than he has been willing to do so previously.

