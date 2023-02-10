Sunak is putting Britain’s life sciences success at risk, warns Covid jab creator

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's tax polices 'could squander pharma industry innovation' - JACK HILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak risks squandering Britain's post-pandemic lead in life sciences, one of the creators of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine has warned, as ministers are hit with an industry backlash over "discouraging" tax policies.

Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, the driving force behind the AstraZeneca jab, said the pandemic provided a "spectacular showcase of the importance of the UK life sciences sector" in which past investments ultimately allowed the "best of UK innovation to save us".

However, he added that Britain was at risk of losing its momentum without support from the Government.

It came as business leaders renewed their calls for tax cuts after data revealed that the UK only narrowly dodged recession last year.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Sir Andrew said: "The importance of investment in the life sciences sector for the future of our health and economy could not have a better example than a pandemic.

"Today, because of the outstanding contributions of the UK in the pandemic, there is some momentum, but it is perilous, and critical that policymakers don’t drop the ball."

Sir Andrew Pollard believes the UK risks losing ground since its pandemic innovations - Jamie Lorriman

Separately, official figures showed that there was no economic growth in the last three months of 2022. This followed a decline in output of 0.3pc in the previous three months, meaning a technical recession - defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction - was only avoided by the smallest of margins.

The anaemic figures prompted business leaders to call for more radical action from Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, who has ruled out any tax cuts ahead of the Spring Budget.

Ben Jones, lead economist at the Confederation of British Industry, said: “Firms will be looking for a permanent replacement to the super-deduction [a tax incentive to invest], as well as a focus on innovation and the green economy, to help boost economic growth in the years ahead.”

The British Chambers of Commerce warned that small businesses were badly scarred by the poor growth rates after three years of economic shocks.

David Bharier, head of research, said: “Businesses will need to see a long-term plan for growth and concrete action in the upcoming Budget, including plans on infrastructure, tax, skills, and trade."

Mr Hunt was on Friday forced to respond to criticism from one of Britain's largest businesses - AstraZeneca - that the UK's tax policies were to blame for it choosing Ireland over Macclesfield for a new £320m drug factory.

Mr Hunt said he was disappointed that the UK "lost out this time" on the investment and that he agreed with the fundamental case for lower taxes.

AstraZeneca chief executive Sir Pascal Soriot had branded the UK's tax regime "discouraging".

The pharmaceutical giant had become the latest in a line of companies to lash out over soaring levies in Britain, with a rise in NHS sales charges coming on top of a planned increase in corporation tax in April, from 19pc to 25pc.

Drug makers are facing billions of pounds extra in levies under a scheme designed to protect the health service from rising prices by requiring companies to help subsidise the health service’s drugs costs if they go up by more than 2pc.

This bill has surged in the wake of the pandemic, meaning that the industry has gone from paying £563m in NHS sales charges in 2021 to an expected £3.3bn this year. Mr Soriot earlier this week said the company "didn't sign up to cover the cost of Covid".

"The rebates are so large, because the innovative industry has to pay for the explosion of cost coming from Covid - and that is really what we find a little bit difficult." AstraZeneca had worked closely with Sir Andrew during the pandemic on the vaccine, with Sir Andrew having acted as chief investigator in the clinical trials for the jab.

Mr Soriot warned that it was vital that companies have access to patients, fair prices for medicines and stable tax rates, to create an environment where there are "good returns and [have] incentive to invest".

"We really have invested a lot [in the UK] and the country was making a lot of progress in building a life sciences sector. But, I have to say in the recent past, it's not been as supportive as we would have thought."

Others including rival British pharmaceutical company GSK have similarly criticised the NHS sales levy scheme - known as the Voluntary Scheme for Branded Medicines Pricing and Access - warning that the country is at a "tipping point" and needed to make "the right decisions now" on life sciences.

Meanwhile, Dr Richard Torbett, chief executive of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), this morning said the Government needed to create a "level playing field".

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Friday, Mr Torbett said: "There are more stories about losing investment, like the one we've seen with AstraZeneca, than the positive noise stories coming in, and we really have to turn that around."