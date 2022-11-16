Sunak reached out the hand of friendship to China - only to have it slapped

Camilla Tominey
·2 min read
Rishi Sunak's tete-a-tete with Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, has been cancelled at the last minute
Rishi Sunak's tete-a-tete with Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, has been cancelled at the last minute

It had been billed as the Prime Minister’s most highly anticipated meeting at the G20 - face-to-face talks with Xi Jinping that were set to rework Britain’s testy relationship with China.

Yet news of the last-minute cancellation of Rishi Sunak's tête-à-tête with the Chinese president - the first ‘bilat’ to be held in half a decade - should serve as a reminder that when it comes to dealing with Beijing, western leaders tend to be damned if they do and damned if they don’t.

Although a Downing Street spokesman insisted the meeting was no longer happening because of the movements to schedules caused by Tuesday night’s missile strike in Poland, the suggestion is that it was pulled by China, having been requested by the British.

Whatever the truth of the cancellation, Mr Sunak now finds himself in the invidious position of appearing to be snubbed by the leader of the world’s second-biggest economy - while angering his own backbenchers for agreeing to the meeting in the first place.

To make matters worse, his position on China now looks confused and conflicted at best.

'Chinese technological aggression'

During the Tory leadership campaign, Mr Sunak appeared to play to the grassroots by describing China as “OUR #1 THREAT” in leaflets while promising to close down all of China’s 30 UK-based Confucius Institutes.

He also pledged a “Nato-style” alliance of countries would be set up to counter “Chinese technological aggression”, with MI5 given a bigger remit to support British businesses from IP theft and “key British assets” would be protected from Chinese takeover.

When it came to what he described as “China’s nefarious activity and ambitions,” the Prime Minister insisted sternly: “Enough was enough.”

Yet the hastily arranged talks in Bali suddenly spoke to a softer approach to the Communist state by No 10, with Mr Sunak declining to endorse his predecessor Liz Truss’s push to relabel China a “threat”, rather than simply a “systemic competitor”, in the UK’s formal foreign policy strategy documents.

His once hawkish stance appears to have been replaced with a geopolitical diplomacy that former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has likened to a form of “appeasement”.

Having ordered Treasury officials to revive the UK-China Economic and Financial Dialogue as Chancellor, after the trade summit was put on hold in 2019 over rising tensions in Hong Kong, it seems Mr Sunak has reached out the hand of friendship to China, only to have ended up having it slapped.

The Prime Minister may be minded to take a lesson from Chairman Mao’s red book: “Despise the enemy strategically, but take him seriously tactically.”

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: Scholz Says G-20 Unity Shows Putin More Isolated

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the “astonishingly clear words” Group of 20 leaders agreed on in their joint statement Wednesday shows that Vladimir Putin is increasingly isolated over the war.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimBiden Says Unlikel

  • Trump expected to announce another presidential run

    The expected announcement would come after Republicans, including many backed by former President Donald Trump, fell short of expectations in the midterms.

  • G20 summit deplores war in Ukraine 'in strongest terms'

    Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) nations deplored Russia's aggression in Ukraine "in the strongest terms" on Wednesday and demanded its unconditional withdrawal in a declaration adopted at the end of a two-day summit. The leaders of the world's biggest economies also agreed to pace interest rate rises carefully to avoid spillovers and warned of "increased volatility" in currency moves but it was Ukraine that dominated the summit on the Indonesian island of Bali. "Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine," the leaders said in their declaration, signalling that Russia, which is a member of G20, opposed the wording.

  • ‘Much of this blame is correct’: Trump admits Republicans underperformed in midterm elections

    Former president Donald Trump admitted that Republicans underperformed during last week’s midterm elections when they failed to win many key races or win back the Senate majority. The former president made the remarks during his announcement of his third presidential campaign in as many elections on Tuesday evening at his home at Mar-a-Lago. Mr Trump highlighted that the Republican Party won back the majority in the House of Representatives and that candidates he endorsed will head to Congress.

  • Trump trying to convince Ivanka and Jared to join his 2024 announcement, report says

    Ex-president seeks to solidify his inner circle as he is battered by GOP criticism for midterms performance

  • Asian hedge funds amassed China's Pinduoduo, ditched JD.com in Q3

    Some of Asia’s largest hedge funds scooped up large stakes in Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo in the third quarter while cutting holdings in its rival JD.com, according to their latest regulatory filings. The switch seemed to be driven by the view that Pinduoduo's global ambition and inexpensive products would give it an edge over the purely domestic JD.com business. HHLR Advisers, an investment management arm under billionaire Zhang Lei’s private equity firm Hillhouse Capital Group, reported a 43% jump in the number of shares it holds in Pinduoduo in the past quarter, while it sold 25% of its JD.com U.S. listed American depositary receipts (ADRs).

  • Every day, Gen Zers stop everything to post on this app. Is BeReal a fad, or here to stay?

    Every day, Gen Z floods an app to take a picture and share it with their friends. USA TODAY asked three college students what they like about BeReal.

  • The Latest | UN Climate Summit

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — A senior European Union official said they were still establishing the facts about a missile that fell in NATO-member Poland, killing two people. It remains unclear who fired it, though U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” it was fired from Russia. EU climate chief Frans Timmermans said Wednesday that the bloc stands beside Poland which is also an EU member.

  • Donald Trump announces his 2024 presidential campaign as GOP debates future: recap

    Donald Trump announced he will run for the White House, even as weak midterm showings prompt debate about whether the GOP should move past him.

  • China Tells Russia It’s Willing to Facilitate Any Ukraine Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- China is willing to help organize any potential peace talks on Ukraine, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, at the Group of 20 summit in Bali.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Po

  • China complains over support for Taiwan at COP27 climate summit

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - China on Tuesday criticised calls made by some COP27 delegations for Taiwan to be included in the annual climate talks process. Using a 'right of reply' statement at the end of a day of speeches at the Sharm el-Sheikh conference, China urged the summit to stick to the 'One China Principle' under which it regards Taiwan as part of China. "There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China," a member of the Chinese delegation said in the main plenary hall, according to translated remarks.

  • Why the Georgia Senate race still matters

    The sharpest opinions on the debate from around the web

  • Kimmel Says Trump Had an ‘Emotional Weekend’ Because ‘He Gave Away a Daughter and the Senate’ (Video)

    Trump is of course being widely blamed for the failure of a "red wave" to materialize

  • NATO holds emergency talks after missile lands in Poland

    Ambassadors from the 30 NATO nations gathered in Brussels Wednesday for emergency talks after Poland said that a Russian-made missile fell on its territory, killing two people, and U.S. President Joe Biden and his allies promised support for the investigation into the incident. The blast came as Russia launched widespread aerial strikes across Ukraine and immediately raised concern and confusion about whether Russia might be broadening the war it launched against Ukraine in February, potentially dragging NATO into the conflict.

  • How Trump could exploit a legal gray area to funnel millions into 2024 bid

    Donald Trump sucked up political donations at an unprecedented scale for a former U.S. president, pulling in at least $170 million ahead of this year's midterm elections. Now that he has kicked off a fresh run for the Republican nomination, he faces a problem - how to use $69 million that his Save America political action committee reported having in the bank in late October, which campaign laws say he can use on any candidate for office but himself. A recent multimillion-dollar transaction could show how Trump might get around that restriction.

  • 2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    Economic uncertainty sent the Nasdaq Composite spiraling into a bear market this year, and many excellent growth stocks fell sharply during the stock market meltdown. For instance, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) saw their share prices plunge 28.2% and 24.3%, respectively, in 2022. Shares of Microsoft and MercadoLibre have fallen more sharply during the current bear market than at any other point in the past 10 years, creating a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity.

  • Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems

    Democrat Katie Hobbs was elected Arizona governor on Monday, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year. Hobbs, who is Arizona’s secretary of state, rose to prominence as a staunch defender of the legitimacy of the last election and warned that her Republican rival, former television news anchor Kari Lake, would be an agent of chaos.

  • NFL power rankings: Philadelphia Eagles' unbeaten season over; here's our new No. 1

    The Kansas City Chiefs, with MVP favorite Patrick Mahomes, and Minnesota Vikings, winners of 7 straight, can stake claim to No. 1 ranking

  • Hobbs speaks after winning election for Arizona governor

    In her first public speech after defeating Republican challenger and election-denier Kari Lake, Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said she wanted to work with members of the Arizona legislature. She warned opponents who would engage in obstructionism, misinformation or extremism to “take note of the results of this election.”

  • Ukraine is scrambling to shoot down Russian missiles and drones. Here are the weapons other countries are sending in to help.

    Some of these weapons are useful against aircraft, helicopters, and cruise missiles. Others are meant to shoot down drones.