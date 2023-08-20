Sunak says Lionesses make his daughters ‘feel they belong on the pitch’

Rishi Sunak has told the Lionesses that their success makes his daughters “feel they belong on the pitch”.

In an open letter to the England players and their manager, Sarina Wiegman, the Prime Minister praised the team’s progress to the final of the Women’s World Cup and their mission to improve grassroots sport for girls. He said the Lionesses had overcome “outdated attitudes” in their own careers.

Mr Sunak, father to Krishna, 12, and Anoushka, 10, has described himself as a “massive” football fan and is a lifelong supporter of Southampton Football Club.

But he has been criticised for declining to fly to Sydney to support the Lionesses in person at Sunday’s final, a decision a Tory grandee said would be “unthinkable” in the case of a men’s final. He will be represented instead by James Cleverley, the Foreign Secretary, and Lucy Frazer, the Culture Secretary.

However, in his letter Mr Sunak said that “like millions of others, I will be cheering you on”. He added: “From beating the Aussies in their own back yard to winning that penalty shootout, you have inspired us with your skill, teamwork and courage.

Mr Sunak also pointed to a policy announcement made earlier this year to provide girls with equal access to school sport, which followed a campaign by the Lionesses in the aftermath of the Euros victory last year.

“Whatever the result, I want you to know that you have already secured a lasting legacy,” he said. “For many of you, the honour of putting on that England shirt was earned against the odds. It should never have been like that.

“At times, some of you were even stopped from playing. But you faced down outdated attitudes and fashioned your own opportunities to play.”

The new standards announced by the government should ensure a minimum of two hours of PE a week up to the end of Year 11, with the same sports available to boys and girls, where wanted.

Mr Sunak has previously said he wants Britain to host a Women’s World Cup.

He concluded his letter: “For every girl in this country, you have made football something for them; you have made them feel they belong on the pitch. So in a way you’ve already brought football home. All that remains is to bring the trophy home too – and the whole nation is rooting for you.”

