Sunak Says More Humanitarian Pauses ‘Urgently’ Needed in Gaza

(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said more pauses are “urgently needed” in the Israel-Hamas war to alleviate the humanitarian situation in Gaza, while also calling for a “sustainable cease-fire.”

“We’ve been consistent that we support what is a sustainable cease-fire, which means Hamas must stop launching rockets into Israel and release all the hostages,” Sunak told Parliament in London Wednesday. “We urgently need more humanitarian pauses to get all the hostages out and to get life-saving aid into Gaza to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.”

