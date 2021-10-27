Sunak Says U.K. Is Set for Best Economic Growth Since 1973

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Goodman and Alex Morales
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said the U.K. is on course to post the fastest growth rate since 1973 this year as he started delivering a budget he said will help the nation bounce back from the pandemic.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Britain’s economy, which contracted almost 10% last year, is set to grow 6.5% in 2021, according to a forecast from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility. That’s compared with a previous prediction of 4%, and marks the biggest upgrade since at least the 1980s.

With an eye on the next election that’s still years away and concerns that fanning the economy now would lift inflation and interest rates, the chancellor is likely to hold off on a big dose of largess for now.

“Today’s budget delivers a stronger economy for the British people -- stronger growth, with the U.K. recovering faster than our major competitors, stronger public finances, with our debt under control, stronger employment, with fewer people out of work and more people in work,” Sunak told Parliament in London on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Cabinet that the budget “will ensure public finances are on a sustainable path,” according to a statement from his office earlier on Wednesday. Sunak told ministers his measures are aimed at “promoting high skills, high productivity and higher wages” and will “level up” hard-hit regions of the country.

The actual growth figure for this year could be even higher, given the OBR said it had been asked to finalize its forecast for the economy before large upward revisions fed through to official gross domestic product data. The Bank of England predicts 7.25% growth this year.

Sunak also said:

  • Growth will slow to 6% in 2022

  • Output will return to its pre-Covid level by the end of this year

  • 500 million pounds will go to help people struggling with the4 cost of living

  • The OBR expects inflation to average 4% over next year, double the BOE’s target

  • The OBR cut its long-term scarring assumption from 3% to 2%. That’s far more cautious than the Bank of England’s 1% estimate

  • Heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) will be frozen at current levels until 2023

  • Unemployment is likely to peak at 5.2%, well below the level of previous recessions

  • Foreign aid payments to some of the world’s poorest people will return to 0.7% of GDP in the fiscal year starting in April 2024

  • Departmental spending will rise 3.8% in real terms over the life of the current Parliament or by 150 billion pounds

  • Capital spending on health will be the biggest since 2010

  • Museums and cultural instigations get a tax break of almost 250 million pounds

Read More:

  • U.K. Rushes to Twin Stimulus Exit Just as Recovery Loses Steam

  • Sunak Left to Marshall U.K. Recovery Without the Aid of the BOE

The Treasury has already announced billions of pounds of spending in the past few days, although none of that will compare to the scale of stimulus that helped the country through the coronavirus pandemic.

The measures unveiled so far include an end to the public sector pay freeze he imposed a year ago, a large rise in the national living wage, and spending totaling almost 31 billion pounds on everything from sports fields and museums to border security and medical diagnostics. Of that, at least 5.9 billion pounds had already been announced.

Sunak announced a series of new fiscal rules that will guide public finance decisions in the future.

“Higher borrowing today is just higher interest rates and even higher taxes tomorrow,” Sunak said. “So we need to strengthen our public finances so that when the next crisis comes, we have the fiscal space to act.”

The debt forecasts indicate Sunak is attempting to consolidate the public finances. He estimated:

  • Debt as a portion of GDP will reach 82.5% this year, peak at 85.7% in 2023-24 and then fall in the final years of the forecast to 83.3%

  • Borrowing as a percentage of GDP will fall in every year of the forecast from 7.9% this year to 3.3% next year and then down to 1.5% at the end of the forecast horizon.

(Updates with details from the statement and a chart)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Backs Al Gore’s Investment Firm in Major CO2 Impact Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- The investment firm co-founded by Al Gore is teaming up with industry giants including Goldman Sachs Asset Management to create a new impact venture it says will target private markets with the greatest potential for rapid decarbonization.Generation Investment Management LLP, which oversees $36 billion, said on Wednesday that other co-investors include Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund and Harvard Management Co., who together will provide an undisclosed amount of startup capital t

  • Longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin describes sexual assault by US senator

    Revelation of incident ‘buried’ by Abedin contained in new memoir Both/And, to be published next weekUS politics – live coverage Huma Abedin pictured in 2016. Abedin does not name the senator, their party or give any other clues as to his identity. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters Huma Abedin, a longtime close aide to Hillary Clinton, has written in a new book that she was sexually assaulted by a US senator, an incident she “buried” until allegations against the supreme court justice Brett Kavan

  • Democrats Are Considering Dozens of Significant Tax Hikes. Here’s the List.

    More than a dozen significant tax hikes have been proposed by Democratic lawmakers in recent weeks as they devise ways to pay for President Joe Biden’s budget bill that seeks to fund existing and new measures to elevate child care, education, healthcare, and clean energy. In less than a couple of weeks, things that were a shoo-in—raising corporate taxes and individual tax rates—were taken off the table. After certain tax hikes for corporations and wealthy individuals that were proposed by the House Ways and Means Committee in mid-September were met with resistance by Democratic centrist Sens.

  • It's All About Spending, Stupid. The Dems Blew Their Moment by Obsessing Over Taxes

    After months of false starts and internal divisions, it appears that President Biden and Congressional Democrats are on the verge of agreeing to a spending package to address climate change, childcare, housing, paid family leave and to lower drug costs. The number currently being bandied about is somewhat less than $2 trillion, but what has changed notably is that the original, ambitious plans to pay for that spending with a range of higher taxes on individuals and corporations have been pared back considerably in the face of opposition from Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Substantial increases in corporate taxes, capital gains taxes and income taxes also may fall by the wayside.

  • Biden briefly ‘stumbles’ during speech at McAuliffe rally, critics seize

    President Biden on Tuesday was mocked by critics on social media after briefly stumbling through a line during an Arlington, Virginia, campaign event for fellow Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who is in a tough gubernatorial race in the state.

  • Fox News's 'Craziest Trump Lie Yet' Revealed In 'Late Show' Segment

    Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino dropped a real whopper this week.

  • ‘This is screwed up’: The proposed IRS bank-account reporting rule is revised, but Manchin still doesn’t like it

    The Biden administration has already scaled back its controversial idea to have banks tell the Internal Revenue Service about the cash-flow information of certain customer accounts in its bid to make sure rich people are paying their full tax bill.

  • Conservative Pundit Points Out Where Real Blame For GOP’s ‘Descent Into Madness’ Lies

    It’s not with the Republican grassroots, Max Boot argued in The Washington Post.

  • Democrats retreat on spending after failing to get votes for huge tax hikes

    President Joe Biden and progressive Democrats have failed to get the votes for a proposed major overhaul of the tax code and are now being forced to cut the size and scope of their planned infrastructure and social welfare legislative package as well.

  • GOP members lash out at Rolling Stone report linking them to Jan. 6 planning

    A number of Republican members of Congress named in a Rolling Stone report as being involved in planning the details of rallies and electoral certification objection on the day of Jan. 6 ahead of the riot at the U.S. Capitol building, either personally or through top staff members, are pushing back on or outright refuting the story.

  • Capitol-riot defendant calls for Trump to be 'ostracized from any political future' and says January 6 was a 'disgrace'

    A judge barred Thomas Sibick, who is accused of assaulting a police officer, from using social media or watching any political programs on TV.

  • A Scottish Judge Could Expose Donald Trump’s Shady Golf Finances

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastA judge in Scotland will hold a two-day hearing this week that could end up forcing former President Donald Trump to go through something he dreads and has successfully avoided for years back home: a financial colonoscopy.Lord Sandison, the judge overseeing the case, will decide whether the Scottish government can use a new anti-money laundering tool to investigate how Trump suddenly came up with $60 million in cash to buy and establish the Trump

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s ‘Sick’ Stunt Earns Him Scathing New Nickname From New York Daily News

    The tabloid slammed Donald Trump’s eldest son for topping “sick GOP” taunts of Alec Baldwin following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Uses Declaration of Independence to Defend Violent Capitol Riot

    "Jan. 6 was just a riot," Greene said of the violent insurrection that left five dead and dozens injured

  • Sunny Hostin Clashes With Gretchen Carlson on ‘The View’: You Sound ‘Very Republican’

    ABC NewsThings got slightly tense between The View’s Sunny Hostin and guest host Gretchen Carlson on Monday when Hostin accused Carlson of sounding “very Republican” after the former Fox News anchor insisted she is actually an independent voter.Following Meghan McCain’s acrimonious departure from The View over the summer, the popular ABC daytime talk show has featured a series of rotating guest hosts to fill the conservative seat until they settle on a permanent co-host.Carlson, the longtime Fox

  • Rep. Mo Brooks shifted blame onto his staff after he was accused of helping to organize the January 6 Capitol rally

    Brooks denied a report that said he helped plan the January 6 "Stop the Steal" rally, as the investigation into the Capitol riot heats up.

  • Disgraced Trump Crony Paul Manafort Sells Hamptons Estate

    Donald Trump’s disgraced former campaign manager Paul Manafort has disposed of his Hamptons home for slightly more than its asking price. The property, off Jobs Lane in Water Mill, sold for $10.1 million, as the N.Y. Post was first to report. The asking price was $10 million, so seems Manafort got lucky (again). Susan Breitenbach […]

  • Jan. 6 committee is getting witnesses to spill

    Steve Bannon's refusal to comply with a subpoena from the Jan. 6 Select Committee overshadows the fact that other key witnesses are providing reams of evidence to investigators.Why it matters: Four years of investigative stonewalling by the Trump administration had a demoralizing effect on Democrats, leaving the impression congressional accountability is a pipe dream. The quiet compliance shows a committee investigation is still feared — and has some clout.Stay on top of the latest market trends

  • Democratic tax hikes: What's on the table and what's been abandoned

    Democrats have floated a wide menu of tax hikes to pay for their infrastructure and social spending package. Here is what has been proposed and what has a chance of becoming law.

  • New, troubling questions about Madison Cawthorn and Jan. 6

    House Jan. 6 committee must pursue claims about House members’ involvement (Opinion)