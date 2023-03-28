Sunak Says Xi’s Actions Undermine China’s Credibility on Ukraine
(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned that China’s actions “undermine their credibility” as a neutral party on Ukraine, and urged President Xi Jinping to “use his influence with Putin to end this war.”
Most Read from Bloomberg
Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks
Banks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After Raids
Binance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory Violations
Speaking at a parliamentary committee hearing in London on Tuesday, Sunak said that it was “clear that Russia is dependent on China” after Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Moscow.
While the UK government “welcomed China’s support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity,” its decision to abstain on UN Security Council resolutions and its “actions elsewhere” showed it was not neutral, the prime minister said.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
China Lent Heavily to Developing Nations. Now It’s Helping Them Manage Their Debt
Sorry, Short Sellers, Hong Kong’s Dollar Is Stronger Than It Looks
Regulators Are Coming for Crypto, and Even Binance Isn’t Immune
Smart Ways to Repay Your Pandemic Small Business Disaster Loan
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.