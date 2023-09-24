Sunak is taking the fight to Labour. The economy is a battle he will win

As we head into the final twelve months before the next election – maybe fewer – political choices are beginning to emerge. The Tories will ask if voters want a pragmatic approach to climate change, or higher costs with Labour; a solution to the Channel crossings, or Keir Starmer’s surrender to illegal immigration; to move forward with the Tories, or relitigate Brexit with a party that never really reconciled itself to the referendum result. On policies from welfare reform to taxes, more dividing lines will emerge in the weeks and months ahead. And Rishi Sunak will tell the country that with inflation falling, our wages will soon start to grow, in real terms, once again. On the other four of his five pledges, he will cite progress: Britain had the fastest growth in the G7 over the last two years, debt is on target to fall, the NHS is treating more patients, and the Channel crossings are down. As Sunak starts to spell out his future vision for the country – and show that he, the incumbent prime minister, can offer a more compelling change agenda than the opposition – the economy must be central to his efforts. This is something that should suit him well. While fear and uncertainty are visible in Keir Starmer’s eyes when he is asked about economic policy, for Sunak it is home turf. But familiarity cannot mean continuity. For with the economy as with public services, the NHS, immigration and crime, the country needs change. Globalisation has killed many mid-skilled, mid-paid jobs not just in Britain but across the West. Labour markets are changing as full-time workers with rights and pensions have been replaced in many sectors by part-time contractors, gig economy workers and automation. The failure to train enough of our own population has caused a dependence on migrant workers. Our industrial energy costs have gone from among the most competitive in the world to the most expensive. Our economy has grown since the great financial crash fifteen years ago, but on a per capita basis not by much, and wages have remained stagnant. Our population is ageing – with fewer workers per pensioner – and health, social care and pensions costs are rising. The result is a high tax burden and public services and local authority budgets under increasing pressure. In this context, the failure by successive governments to fix longstanding British problems – an unbalanced economy, a persistent trade deficit, low productivity, poor skills, low wages and high personal debt – is even more serious. The Tories need to offer a plan to the country that shows they are capable of grappling with these long-term challenges, while also offering short-term respite. Detail, grit and managerialism are not enough – neither to fix our problems nor to appeal to the country. We need a plan, and optimism that despite everything there is a better future ahead. That plan cannot mean spending money we do not have, by running structural deficits to fund tax cuts or spending splurges. Nor can it mean wishing away inconvenient truths, such as our greying population. However reassuring we might find ideological templates and the memory of battles fought long ago, they cannot be repeated, because the challenges we face today reflect the circumstances of today. The response, then, needs to be a full-spectrum reform programme that is strategic in its direction, relentless in its approach and practical not ideological in its substance. The Tories need to become Britain’s builders: building the houses, transport connections and energy infrastructure we need in the decades ahead. Clearly this does not mean every project must be approved, but it does mean cutting through the reasons too little in Britain gets built and why what is built takes so long and for such a high price. Here, the answer is better regulation and, in some cases, deregulation. This might be, for example, the notorious nutrient neutrality laws that are playing havoc with farming across Europe and blocking 100,000 new homes. It might be the processes and regulations that meant Crossrail cost £19 billion and took 23 years to build. Or it might mean those rules that required a 44,000-page environmental statement for Sizewell C, only for judges to grant a judicial review because the environmental effects of the project had not been sufficiently considered. But the task is not only to get government out of the way where necessary, but to make sure government plays the role it must to achieve what we need. Industrial strategy – to encourage investment, target infrastructure spending, counter foreign subsidies, develop skills policies, plan for the specificities of economic geography and maximise supply chains at home – is vital if we are to rebalance the economy, reduce the trade deficit and return to sustainable growth in the years ahead. We need a clear and consistent energy strategy that puts our security and competitiveness first. Policy must not run ahead of technology and ultimately the Government must decide our energy mix and stick to the plan. We need a big switch, with higher education reformed and more resources and more young people going into technical and applied education. We need broken markets – from the railways to the water companies – to be mended by government. After years of getting them wrong, we need to get the big-ticket items right. Monetary and fiscal policy need be brought into better balance, and for infrastructure investment we need – along with regulatory reform – a more open mind about borrowing. We also need to change the way our pensions are regulated to allow British savers to invest more in British equities. And we need to remember that economic growth matters for what it means for families and communities. So whatever we do, families and communities – from caring for children to improving high streets and our shared spaces – must come first. Some measures might be easier for some on the Right to accept than others, but the result of thinking beyond ideological instincts is better policy. There is no doubt Britain needs a fundamentally different approach to the economy. The Tories need to offer one – and the solution is to go full-spectrum.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.