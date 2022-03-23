Sunak Defends Cost-of-Living Help Amid Backlash Over Neediest

(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak defended his package of tax cuts to alleviate the U.K.’s cost of living crisis as he faced growing criticism for not doing more to help the most vulnerable Britons.

Sunak decided not to upgrade welfare payments in line with inflation at his Spring Statement, meaning an extra 600,000 people will be pulled into poverty, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation think-tank said. Families in poverty will be 446 pounds ($589) per year worse off in 2022-23 compared to if benefits had been increased with inflation, the foundation said.

Britain’s chancellor hit back at the claim that he wasn’t doing enough to help the poorest, after earlier announcing a 9 billion-pound package of support for households, which included cuts to payroll taxes for low earners as well as fuel duty. However, soaring energy bills and inflation mean Britons are still facing the worst squeeze on living standards in at least six decades.

“When you’re talking about those who are most vulnerable, I know I feel proud and confident that we are putting the support in place to help them,” Sunak said on LBC Radio on Wednesday evening. “I’m making sure I’m on people’s side.”

Sunak’s package of measures announced in the House of Commons on Wednesday -- which also included a pledge to take a penny off income tax in 2024 -- was designed to address the growing dissatisfaction within the Tory Party after he had put the U.K. on track for its biggest tax burden since the 1950s, despite repeatedly saying he stood for low taxation. It will also allow him to present himself as a tax-cutting chancellor in the event Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leadership comes under strain again over allegations of rule-breaking parties in Downing Street during Covid lockdowns.

But the limits of Sunak’s response were highlighted by the government’s fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, which said households still face a 2.2% decline in disposable incomes in the coming fiscal year, the biggest fall since records began, as wages fail to keep pace with surging inflation.

The OBR also said the tax cuts announced Wednesday offset only a sixth of the net tax rises introduced since Sunak took his post two years ago and that inaction on benefits mean they will fall by almost 5% in real terms in 2022-23.

“Risk is he hasn’t done enough for the poorest given how grim the squeeze will be for them,” Tim Pitt, who advised former Tory Chancellor Philip Hammond, said on Twitter, even while describing Sunak’s package as “pretty generous.”

Sunak warned that the war in Ukraine could worsen the crunch. The conflict poses a risk to the economic recovery, he said, announcing a downgrade in the OBR growth forecast for 2022 to 3.8%, from a previous estimate of 6%.

The chancellor resisted calls to increase welfare payments in line with inflation as a way of helping the poorest in society, a choice criticized by the main opposition Labour Party.

“Ordinary families, disabled people and pensioners are facing really difficult choices,” Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves told the Commons. “Mums skipping meals so that their children don’t. Families struggling to buy new school shoes and uniforms for their children. Older people hesitating about putting on the heating because they’re worried about the cost.”

That criticism was echoed by the Resolution Foundation think tank, which said only 1 pound in every 3 of additional support announced by Sunak will go to the bottom half of the income distribution.

“The chancellor has prioritized burnishing his tax-cutting credentials over support for the low-to-middle income households hardest hit by this cost of living storm,” said Chief Executive Torsten Bell.

To address rising costs, Sunak:

Increased the threshold at which Britons start paying National Insurance, a payroll tax, by 3,000 pounds -- rather than the planned 300 pounds. He said the tax cut would help 30 million people

Said he would cut the basic rate of income tax to 19% from 20% in 2024, a move worth 5 billion pounds a year

Cut fuel duty by 5 pence a liter until March 2023 -- a move worth 2.4 billion pounds

Scrapped sales tax on domestic energy efficiency measures such as insulation, solar panels and heat pumps

Doubled to 1 billion pounds a program of grants for struggling Britons

Raised the employment allowance to 5,000 pounds, representing a tax cut for half a million small businesses

Promised to cut taxes for business investment in the fall

Sunak said the cut in income tax will be the first in 16 years, while the reduction in fuel duty is the biggest ever, reinforcing his tax-cutting credentials. But he stopped short of eliminating a 1.25 percentage-point rise in payroll taxes planned for next month to pay for health and social care, which has caused disgruntlement in the Tory ranks.

Sunak is still due to oversee the tax burden rising to 36.3% of Britain’s GDP by 2026-27 compared to 33% in 2019-20, its highest level since the late 1940s, according to the OBR, That’s due to Sunak’s previous decisions to raise the main rate of corporation tax to 25% from April 2023 and to freeze income tax personal allowances.

Even so, Conservative MPs overwhelmingly welcomed the statement, including Robert Halfon. who has long called for lower fuel duty. Kevin Hollinrake, another Conservative who has publicly criticized the government over various issues, praised the rise in national insurance thresholds, which he said would help low earners and bring a “welcome simplicity” to the tax system.

Mel Stride, Tory chair of the Commons Treasury committee, said he would have liked “national insurance rises to be scrapped in their entirety” but the rise in thresholds was “very significant indeed.”

Sunak still faces a challenge to rein in public expenditure. Borrowing over the next fiscal year is now forecast to be 99 billion pounds -- 16 billion higher than previously predicted, with debt interest costs hitting a record 83 billion pounds.

Further into the future, borrowing predictions were slashed, leaving them a cumulative 29 billion pounds lower over five years. Sunak chose to bank much of a windfall from an improved outlook for the public finances.

He meets his fiscal rules when they bite in 2024-25 with even more headroom than forecast in the October budget.

“More borrowing is not cost- or risk-free,” Sunak said. “That’s why we will continue to weigh carefully calls for additional public spending.”

