Sunak Visits US to Unveil Australian Nuclear-Sub Plan With Biden

Kitty Donaldson
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is heading to the US on Sunday to meet President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as the three nations unveil the next phase of the AUKUS nuclear submarine program, a security partnership meant to counter China.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The decision on how to move ahead will be announced Monday when the three leaders meet in San Diego. The plan will take years to produce its first vessel, probably necessitating stopgap measures, according to people familiar with the discussions. The US may base nuclear submarines in Australia or sell the country Virginia-class submarines in the interim.

Australia’s new fleet of nuclear-powered subs will be based on a modified British design with US parts and upgrades, the people said. The new alliance in 2021 ended a French plan to build non-nuclear subs with Australia, angering leaders in Paris.

Ahead of the announcement, the UK is planning an update to its 2021 Integrated Review of defense and security to set out its response to increased global volatility. The Integrated Review Refresh will address the grave risks from Vladimir Putin’s Russia alongside increasing aggression from Beijing, according to Sunak’s office.

“In turbulent times, the UK’s global alliances are our greatest source of strength and security,” Sunak said in a statement.

“I am traveling to the United States today to launch the next stage of the AUKUS nuclear submarine program, a project which is binding ties to our closest allies and delivering security, new technology and economic advantage at home,” he said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning criticized the plan on Thursday, telling reporters in Beijing that the three countries should “do more things that are conducive to regional peace and stability.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oscars Seeking To Eschew Politics, Partisanship In Favor Of Old-School Escapism

    America may be deeply divided, but politics and the culture wars will not be center stage at this year’s Oscars if the organizers have their way. “We’re not interested in distractions or partisan debate, we’re interested in Tom Cruise,” a 95th Academy Awards ceremony insider says of this weekend’s superstar and blockbuster rich show. “We […]

  • Kelsian Group (ASX:KLS) shareholders have earned a 25% CAGR over the last three years

    One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks...

  • This African Hidden Gem Should Be On Your Bucket List

    One African hidden gem that should be on everyone’s bucket list is Mozambique. Located in the southeast of Africa, Mozambique is not as popular with tourists as South Africa and Tanzania. However, this Southern African country has beautiful beaches and a wide range of wildlife. Mozambique’s Own Hidden Gem Mozambique is the perfect place to… Continue reading This African Hidden Gem Should Be On Your Bucket List

  • Cyclone Freddy pummels Mozambique for a second time, killing one

    MAPUTO (Reuters) -Cyclone Freddy pummeled Mozambique on Saturday, killing one person, ripping roofs off houses and triggering a lockdown in one port town, a resident and local media said, two weeks after 27 died when the storm first made landfall. Freddy, one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the southern hemisphere, started sweeping onshore by 10pm local time (2000 GMT), satellite data showed, after hours of battering the southern African coast with rain.

  • How Russia Supplies Its War Machine

    Following the trail of chips and other tech gear from China, Turkey, Hong Kong and elsewhere to Ukraine’s battlefields.

  • SVB CEO Sold $3.6 Million Worth of Shares Before Bank's Collapse

    Greg Becker sold his shares on February 27, eleven days before Silicon Valley Bank was shut down by regulators.

  • Cyclone Freddy: Winds and rain lash Mozambique as storm nears

    Freddy, which has caused at least 28 deaths over a month, is to hit mainland Africa for second time.

  • Tropical Cyclone Freddy hammers Mozambique for second time

    Record-breaking Cyclone Freddy made its second landfall in Mozambique Saturday night, pounding the southern African nation with heavy rains and disrupting transport and telecommunications services. French weather agency Météo-France warned of “destructive and devastating” winds and “dangerous seas and heavy rains" that could lead to landslides. It said Freddy will go further inland through the weekend, generating heavy rains in Mozambique and southern Malawi, with rain also likely in Zimbabwe and Zambia.

  • UPDATE 1-Yellen defends request for $29 bln increase in IRS enforcement funds

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday defended a Biden administration budget request for an additional $29.1 billion in IRS enforcement funds as Republicans in Congress pressed her to explain how $80 billion funds approved last year would be spent. The additional IRS funding requests contained in President Joe Biden's budget plan announced on Thursday drew the ire of Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee, where Yellen testified on Friday. Yellen said she would unveil "in the coming weeks" a promised spending plan for the $80 billion in IRS investments approved last year as part of the climate and healthcare-focused Inflation Reduction Act.

  • Boeing to set up 737 freighter conversion facility in India

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Boeing Co said on Friday it would set up a facility in India to convert 737 passenger planes into dedicated freighters to tap into regional and global demand for the service. The investment, which adds to the U.S. manufacturer's expansion into India on top of a record plane order by flag carrier Air India, comes despite a global economic slowdown that has weakened the global air cargo market. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said global cargo demand in January fell almost 15% year-on-year.

  • We're Keeping An Eye On Aston Minerals' (ASX:ASO) Cash Burn Rate

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining...

  • Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC) investors are sitting on a loss of 12% if they invested a year ago

    The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make...

  • Don't Race Out To Buy Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

    Data#3 Limited ( ASX:DTL ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one...

  • SVB Draws Support From More Than 100 Venture Firms, Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- More than 100 venture capital and investing firms have signed a statement supporting Silicon Valley Bank, part of mounting industry calls to limit the fallout of the bank’s collapse and avoid a possible “extinction-level event” for tech companies. Most Read from BloombergStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunFrom Santa Clara to Shoreditch, SVB Fallout Spreads Around WorldSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicSVB’s Auction Block Includes VC-Focused Lender,

  • Mark Rohald Is The Co-Founder & Executive Deputy Chairman of Cluey Ltd (ASX:CLU) And They Just Picked Up 40% More Shares

    Cluey Ltd ( ASX:CLU ) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Co-Founder & Executive...

  • Yellen warns U.S. House members of 'economic collapse' from default

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged members of the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday to raise the federal debt ceiling without conditions, warning that a default on U.S. debt would cause "economic and financial collapse." Yellen, in budget testimony before the Republican-controlled House Ways and Means Committee, said that failure to increase the $31.4 trillion borrowing cap would threaten the economic progress that the U.S. has made since the COVID-19 pandemic. "In my assessment - and that of economists across the board - a default on our debt would trigger an economic and financial catastrophe," Yellen said.

  • Ukraine Latest: Turkey Blocks Sanctioned Goods on Way to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey abruptly stopped the transit of sanctioned goods to Russia this month as the European Union and the US pressure allies to support measures imposed over Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Everything We Know About the Bank’s Collapse Right NowOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunSVB Specta

  • Watch Out: Social Security Payments Could Be This Much by 2030

    Increases in Social Security payments, which are linked to a key measure of inflation, are expected to rise significantly for the rest of this decade. By looking at historical data on annual hikes in Social Security payments, the average monthly … Continue reading → The post Social Security Payments Could Be This Much by 2030: How to Plan Accordingly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Silicon Valley Bank Panic Crashes 10 Bank Stocks — Is Yours OK?

    The halt of trading shares of Silicon Valley Bank is setting off a cascade of selling throughout the financial sector.

  • As Banks Topple, Regulators Face Reckoning on Week of Mayhem

    (Bloomberg) -- On Monday, the head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. warned a gathering of bankers in Washington about a $620 billion risk lurking in the US financial system.Most Read from BloombergStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunFrom Santa Clara to Shoreditch, SVB Fallout Spreads Around WorldSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicSVB’s Auction Block Includes VC-Focused Lender, Wealth UnitSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeBy Friday,