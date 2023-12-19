Sunak warns open shipping lanes taken ‘for granted’ as UK joins Red Sea naval effort

Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea have included seizing cargo ship Galaxy Leader - HOUTHI MILITARY MEDIA/via REUTERS

Rishi Sunak has warned that the world has taken open shipping lanes “for granted”, as Britain joined an international naval effort to repel Houthi rebels attacking cargo ships in the Red Sea.

The Prime Minister said that attacks on shipping by “malign actors” were “deeply concerning” and that Britain would collaborate with the United States and eight other countries to keep the shipping lane open.

Houthi rebels responded to the launch of the joint military effort, codenamed Operation Prosperity Guardian, by vowing to continue their “legitimate” attacks on cargo ships in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

Grant Shapps, the Defence Secretary, joined a US-hosted call with other defence ministers at 6am on Tuesday in which the countries agreed to put naval resources into the Red Sea to counter attacks by Houthis in Yemen.

The Navy has already sent HMS Diamond, a Type 45 destroyer, to the region and used it to shoot down a suspected Houthi drone attacking a commercial ship on Saturday.

The ship fired an Aster missile from its Sea Viper weapons system – the first time that the Navy has shot down an aerial target in 32 years.

Britain and the United States are joined on the operation by Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, the Seychelles and Spain.

Defence sources said that HMS Lancaster, a Type 23 frigate, was stationed in the Gulf and could join the operation at a later date to provide additional naval support.

The Navy has already sent HMS Diamond, a Type 45 destroyer, to the region - LPhot Belinda Alker/Ministry of Defence

On Monday night, Lloyd Austin, the US defence secretary, said that the escalation of attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea “threatens the free flow of commerce, endangers innocent mariners and violates international law”.

Speaking at the liaison committee in Parliament on Tuesday, Mr Sunak added that Britain had “always believed very strongly in free and open shipping lanes” but “that is now being threatened by malign actors”.

“It’s just further evidence that the international picture is both complex and more challenging and previously we, I think, may have taken many of these things for granted,” he said.

“It’s clear that we can’t and we need to invest in our defence capability and strengthen our alliances to keep everyone at home safe and protect our economy, too.”

HMS Diamond shot down a suspected Houthi drone attacking a commercial ship with an Aster missile from its Sea Viper weapons system - MoD/Crown copyright/PA

However, Mohammed Abdel-Salam, the Houthis’ chief negotiator and spokesman, said that the Iranian-backed group would continue attacks on the shipping lanes in support of Hamas.

“The American-formed coalition is to protect Israel and militarise the sea without any justification, and will not stop Yemen from continuing its legitimate operations in support of Gaza,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.