Sunak's next mission should be to save the car industry

Ben Marlow
·6 min read
Staff members work on the production line at Jaguar Land Rover's Halewood factory in Liverpool, Britain, December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble - REUTERS/Phil Noble
What a week for Britain’s struggling electric car industry.

First the remnants (if you can even call it that) of Britishvolt, a battery factory “start-up” with zero experience of building battery factories were snapped up by a little-known New York-based investment outfit with, erm, no experience of building battery factories. Next came fresh questions about the future of electric van trailblazer Arrival.

Now it turns out the Indian parent of the mighty Jaguar Land Rover has upped the ante in an elaborate, high-stakes game of “who blinks first” over plans to build a gigafactory in Somerset.

Tata Motors is threatening to flounce off to Spain instead, unless it receives half a billion pounds of state aid to help bankroll the plant, according to the Financial Times.

Its tactics are tantamount to ransom, and are particularly egregious given that Tata is one of the world’s great industrial powerhouses, with deep pockets to match. It also owns Port Talbot steelworks and is demanding taxpayer money to keep the lights on there too.

You would think that such a major investor in Britain might behave more graciously, especially when it comes to important corners of this country’s industrial fabric, rather than holding a gun to ministers’ heads.

Yet the depressing reality is that having abandoned any notion of a homegrown car industry decades ago, the Government has little choice but to rely on the kindness of strangers if it wants to be competitive in electric cars.

So that means either accepting JLR’s demands or launching a charm offensive to woo someone like Elon Musk with the know-how to build the infrastructure that will be required to support electrification.

EMBARGOED TO 0001 FRIDAY JANUARY 21Undated artist impression issued by Britishvolt of their first full scale UK battery gigaplant in Northumberland. Issue date: Friday January 21, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story INDUSTRY Battery. Photo credit should read: Britishvolt/PA WireNOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder. - Britishvolt/PA
Indeed, after the Prime Minister’s Brexit heroics, Rishi Sunak should grab the bull by the horns and make it his next mission to save the car industry before it’s too late.

Other countries have rolled out the carpet for Musk, for example. Germany was so desperate to team up with the mercurial uber-billionaire that it allowed Tesla to fell 170 hectares of forest to make way for its Berlin site, providing that every single tree that was cut down was replaced with three new saplings. Mexico will be next after Tesla announced plans for a $10bn (£8bn) factory in Monterey.

Another 10 or so outside of the US could follow and there is no reason why Britain shouldn’t be next with some joined-up thinking, the right partners and the right incentives.

Whether it is JLR, Musk or another serious player like Swedish battery giant Northvolt – Europe’s answer to Tesla, in many ways – Britain must pull out all the stops, or pull the plug on electric cars completely.

There will be those who recoil at the thought of the Treasury bowing to Tata’s demands, but £500m is relatively small beer in the grand scheme of things, and on this occasion it probably pays to consider the bigger picture.

The Government is rightly concerned about the consequences of failing to persuade JLR to stick around, both for electrification and foreign investment more widely.

A decision by JLR not to source batteries in the UK would be a devastating, and potentially fatal, blow to carmaking because it could have wider ramifications. If the big manufacturers cannot rely on the UK supply chain in the shift to electric vehicles then there is a reasonable chance that they could move lock, stock and barrel to places where they can.

In that sense, the UK finds itself at a crossroads – allow JLR to elope and the ripple effect could ultimately bring the curtain down on carmaking in Britain.

With BMW considering shifting production of the all-electric Mini to China, and Nissan warning that Britain is becoming “more challenging” as a manufacturing base, the sector’s future is on a knife-edge.

There’s also a danger that it sends a message that Britain isn’t a serious place to do business, at a time when it is already perceived pretty dimly among company bosses. Brexit has done serious damage to perceptions abroad, but if Jeremy Hunt doesn’t abandon his tax crusade, these shores could become an investment no-go zone.

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Brandenburg Premier Dietmar Woidke and Elon Musk attend the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo - Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS
Astrazeneca’s decision to build a new state-of-the-art factory in Dublin rather than the North West of England expressly because of the Treasury’s new punishing tax regime should have set off very loud alarm bells in Westminster. If that didn’t, then the prospect of JLR tearing up plans to make the UK the epicentre of its electrification program certainly should.

On the other hand, if Tata opts for Somerset over Spain, it could turn the tide, and become the catalyst for a mini-wave of foreign investment in battery plants and other big industrial projects.

The Government wouldn’t really be writing a cheque, anyway. Any state aid package is expected to include various grants, but other support too, such as assistance with energy costs and research funding.

It might also consider tax breaks; guarantees of smooth trade with the EU will be vital, too; and red tape needs to be torn up to attract serious figures such as Musk. These are things that the Windsor Framework can be a real platform for. But if ministers wanted to be really smart, they could also provide free land.

The Government needs to move uncharacteristically quickly however. Joe Biden’s $360bn green deal bazooka has triggered a renewables arms race, and Europe has countered with its own incentives to boost clean technology.

The Chancellor has promised a response in the “next few months” but by then the drip-drip of investment out of Britain may have already turned into a flood.

