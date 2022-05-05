Sunbathing woman is run over by deputy patrolling beach in SUV, Florida sheriff says

A woman sunbathing on a Florida beach was hospitalized after a patrolling deputy drove over her with his Chevy Tahoe, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, 23-year-old Robin Diffenderfer, suffered “non-life threatening injuries,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

It happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at St. Pete Beach west of St. Petersburg along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Deputy Todd Brien, 58, was in a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe when “he was dispatched to a 911 hang up call at another location,” officials said.

“Brien made a right turn from his parked position, when he struck ... Diffenderfer while she was lying on her back in the sand,” officials said.

“The front driver side tire of the Tahoe drove over Diffenderfer’s right side and mid to upper back area.”

Details of Diffenderfer’s injuries and her condition were not provided.

Brien, who was not injured, has been with the department since 2013.

An investigation is underway, officials said.

Florida’s beaches have a history of incidents involving vehicles hitting beachgoers, including a 2003 mishap in which a Miami police SUV ran over two French tourists, killing one and critically injuring the other, The New York Times reported.

