Sunburst Shutters & Window Fashions Unveils New Virtual Design Consultation

LAS VEGAS, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of Americans stay home in accordance with social distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are turning to home improvement projects long overdue to fill time and provide some much-needed distraction.

In response to customers' demand to continue a current remodeling project, or start a new one, Sunburst Shutters has created a Virtual Design Consultation program. The virtual consultation involves everything typically done during a personal in-home consultation, but the Sunburst professional conducts it via video chat through almost any platform, such as Facetime, Skype, etc. Consumers receive the same professional guidance and advice they have always received from Sunburst, but they don't have to leave the comfort and safety of their own home. And, it is rare that a sales rep needs to visit their home.

"The virtual consultation means customers who are staying home right now don't have to wait to start the process of buying custom window treatments," said Dix Jarman, Sunburst CEO. "We have a long history of adapting to meet the needs of our customers, and the response to this new approach has been extremely positive."

During the consultation, the Sunburst rep will discuss window treatment needs that are most important to that customer, including light control, privacy, noise control, design style, etc. The Sunburst professional will virtually follow the customer as s/he goes through their home to identify the windows in need of new treatments. They'll even provide direction to measure each window, making this task easy.

Sunburst's factory will then custom build the customer's shutters, the store will arrange a time for installation of the customer's new shutters after the mandated shutdown ends. To schedule a free Virtual Design Consultation, visit www.SunburstShutters.com.

ABOUT SUNBURST SHUTTERS & WINDOW FASHIONS

Founded in 1978, Sunburst Shutters & Window Fashions is headquartered in Las Vegas, and operates in more than 80 US markets and several international countries. Sunburst Shutters offers a robust product line that includes shutters, shades and blinds. Sunburst makes its shutter products and most of its other products entirely in the United States. Sunburst is the creator of Polywood Shutters, made of synthetic material that won't chip, crack or warp, and are moisture and fire resistant.

