UPDATE Sunbury chief: Two victims in shooting in critical condition

Jan. 4—SUNBURY — Sunbury police say two people were sent to a Valley hospital after a shooting near the 300 block of Packer Street on Monday night.

Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said both victims are in critical condition at a Valley hospital following the shooting, which occurred at around 7:20 p.m.

Hare said police will work around the clock to investigate the incident. City police are being assisted by multiple agencies at the scene, including the state police. Troopers are processing the alleged crime scene, he said.

Residents will be updated as more information becomes available, he said.

Hare said police have been conducting interviews and the public is not at risk.

Police from various departments are in Sunbury assisting with other police incidents while officers continue to investigate the alleged shooting.

Hare said he would release any names of victims or suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Northumberland County 911.