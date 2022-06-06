Sunbury convenience store murder suspect's hearing continued

Jun. 6—SUNBURY — A preliminary hearing for accused murderer Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru has been continued.

The hearing was scheduled for Tuesday inside the Northumberland County Courthouse instead of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey's courtroom due to security concerns.

Toomey, who will oversee the hearing, said Uhuru's father, Ajani Munsh-Uche Uhuru, 54, of Center Street, will also appear for his preliminary hearing at a later date.

The 23-year-old Uhuru is jailed at the Snyder County Prison without bail. The younger Uhuru was captured in Philadelphia by the U.S. Marshal Service on May 24 after being on the run.

Police said he entered the Penn Jersey Food Mart on Fourth Street in Sunbury on May 19 and got into an argument with 30-year-old Kareem Jakes. Police say Uhuru shot and killed Jakes before fleeing.

The elder Uhuru was charged with three felony hindering charges after officers said he attempted to conceal a vehicle his son was driving following the shooting.

The younger Uhuru left the scene of the shooting in a blue BMW, which was later recovered on Reagan Street, near the former UPMC Sunbury Community Hospital, police said.

When police pulled the vehicle over after it was spotted, officers discovered the older Uhuru driving, police said. The older Uhuru was sent to Northumberland County Prison in lieu of $200,000 by Toomey.

Toomey said when the hearings are rescheduled, both will be conducted inside the Northumberland County Courthouse.