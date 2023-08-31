Sunbury man charged with felony aggravated assault of a child

Aug. 31—SUNBURY — A 14-month-old boy is hospitalized with a skull fracture and bleeding in the brain after a 27-year-old city man allegedly dropped the child, causing the toddler to strike his head.

Eeric Ballou, of Reagan Street, was arrested Thursday morning and faces felony aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children charges, according to court documents filed by city police.

Ballou was arraigned before Sunbury Senior District Judge Alan Page and jailed at the Northumberland County Prison in lieu of $150,00 cash bail.

Sunbury Police Sgt. Travis Bremigen said officers were dispatched to the Reagan Street home at about 1:42 p.m. Wednesday on reports that a child was unresponsive and not breathing.

When officers arrived, they spoke to Ballou, who said he had given the child a shower and the child was fussy, according to arrest papers.

Ballou told police he laid the child down and returned two minutes later to find the boy breathing heavily and unresponsive, court papers state.

Later in the day, Bremigen and Cpl. Brad Slack went to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, where the child was taken for treatment, and spoke to the victim's mother.

The woman told police she was at work when she was informed of the incident, then immediately went to Geisinger, police said.

The woman told police she asked Ballou if he dropped her son, and Ballou started to cry, saying he did and that the child struck his head, police wrote in arrest documents.

The woman told investigators Ballou called his mother first, then called 911.

Later in the evening, police went back to speak to Ballou at his residence and asked him to come to the Sunbury Police Department to be interviewed.

Ballou agreed, and when the interview started, Ballou said he did not wish to speak to officers, police said.

Ballou was placed under arrest and told he was going to be criminally charged, according to a criminal complaint.

Police did not release any further information on the case or the child's medical condition.

Ballou will be scheduled to appear before Page for a preliminary arraignment at a later date.