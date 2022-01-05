UPDATE Sunbury man charged, jailed after shooting in city

Jan. 5—SUNBURY — A Sunbury man is jailed on $250,000 cash bail after being charged with two counts of aggravated assault following a shooting Monday night along Packer Street in Sunbury.

Yusuf McLaurin, 23 of Fairmount Avenue, was charged this morning after police say he shot two men who both went to the hospital. McLaurin was arraigned by District Judge Mike Toomey on Tuesday morning and jailed.

The victims, Felix Pena and Tyrone Short, went to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville following the shooting at 7:20 p.m.

Pena and Short are both listed in critical condition at the hospital, according to police.

The incident began when police were dispatched to the area near the Strike Zone Bowling Alley for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived they noticed a vehicle running with broken glass, multiple shell casings, and a small-caliber handgun and electronic weapon on the ground, officers said.

Officer Trey Kurtz then secured the area and called for police backup as the probe began, officers said.

Kurtz said he looked inside the vehicle and noticed a handgun and it looked like it had just been fired. Kurtz called state police forensic units and troopers arrived to process the scene, police said.

While interviewing people, police discovered that the two men had been shot and drove themselves to Geisinger Medical Center. Chief Brad Hare and Cpl. Brad Slack left the scene of the alleged shooting to speak to the individuals at the hospital.

Sgt. Travis Bremigen then arrived at the scene and began to interview witnesses and it was discovered there were conversations between Pena, Short and a third individual about a plan to rob illegal narcotics from McLaurin, police said.

Pena arrived in a vehicle while McLaurin arrived in another vehicle and, during the meeting, an argument broke out and McLaurin brandished a handgun and fired at Pena and Short before Pena fled the scene on N. Third Street toward CVS, police said. Pena was struck twice, police said.

Story continues

Police said McLaurin then drove his vehicle to Coal Township where it was located abandoned near an intersection.

The vehicle was towed. While officers were en route to investigate the vehicle, a robbery in the 400 block of Fairmount Avenue was reported to Northumberland County 911, police said.

McLaurin was the individual who called in the robbery, according to police.

McLaurin told officers his vehicle, the same vehicle located in Coal Township, was stolen during the robbery, police said.

When police arrived at the Fairmount address they met with McLaurin and another man parking a vehicle and both individuals were detained, police said.

Bremigen said when he spoke with the men they were told they would be transported to the Sunbury Police station. The men asked if the police would put their cellphones in the vehicle they were parking when police arrived, officers said.

Bremigen said when he went to the vehicle and looked inside he discovered a large amount of marijuana in plain view and the vehicle was seized, police said.

Bremigen, Hare and Slack then went to Geisinger Medical Center and spoke with Pena, who identified McLaurin as the person who shot him. Police did not say where Short was shot, but also said both individuals were recovering at the hospital.

Hare said the investigation is ongoing and several search warrants were served through the probe.

Slack said Valley departments all worked together through the night and he also thanked the community for helping in the investigation.

"You can never have enough manpower for major incidents like this," Slack said. "I am very proud of how responsive and well the Sunbury Police Department and surrounding departments worked together during this incident. We also received multiple calls from residents and we are thankful."

Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he was proud of his police department.

"This shows that if anyone decides to come to our city and commit any crimes our department won't stop until you are caught," he said. "I thank our department and all the surrounding departments that helped in this investigation."

Police said the investigation continues and more charges are expected to be filed.

McLaurin will appear before Toomey on Jan. 11 for a preliminary hearing on the charges.