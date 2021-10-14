Sunbury man charged with rape of a child

Oct. 14—SUNBURY — A 41-year old Sunbury man faces felony rape and is jailed on $200,000 cash bail after city police say he sexually assaulted a seven-year-old girl.

William Lopez Fuentes, of N. 4th St., appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Tuesday and was jailed on $200,000 cash bail after being charged with felony rape.

Police said the investigation began in in May when officers received a call from children and youth officials who said the girl, who is now 14, told her therapist she did not want to return home because Lopez Fuentes would touch her and take pictures during the quarantine period of 2020.

The girl claimed Lopez Fuentes touched her when she was seven to 10 years old, police said.

The girl alleges on one occasion the man had sexual intercourse with her, police said.

Lopez Fuentes arrived at the police station on Oct. 12 to be interviewed and he allegedly told officers he knew why he was there and he admitted to the sexually assaults, according to court documents.

Lopez Fuentes also faces felony counts of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault and corruption of minors.

Lopez Fuentes is now incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail where he will wait for a preliminary hearing in front of Toomey.