UPDATE Sunbury man charged after shooting in city

Jan. 4—SUNBURY — A Sunbury man has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault following a shooting Monday night along Packer Street in Sunbury.

Yusuf McLaurin, 23 of Fairmount Avenue, was charged this morning after police say he shot two men who both went to the hospital. McLaurin was arraigned by District Judge Mike Toomey on Tuesday morning and jailed on $250,000 bail.

The victims, Felix Pena and Tyrone Short, went to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville following the shooting at 7:20 p.m.

Pena and Short are both listed in critical condition at the hospital, according to police.

This is a developing story. More details will be released when they become available.