Sunbury man cited for Feb. 28 train accident

Mar. 21—SUNBURY — A 22-year-old Sunbury man faces charges in a Feb. 28 vehicle accident after police say he struck a moving train and fled the scene.

Police Chief Brad Hare said Bladimir Morales came to the department several days later for an interview and admitted being the driver of the vehicle.

Hare said Morales, who was charged Monday, said he did not see the flashing lights from the railroad crossing. He fled the scene and was later treated at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, for minor injuries, police said.

Morales was charged with several summary violations including drivers required to be licensed and disregarding a railroad crossing signal.

The summary violations were filed through Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey's office.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 28 when Hare said a minivan tried to beat the train through the crossing and was struck on the passenger side. Hare said the train was going 19 mph when the van was hit.

The crash occurred at the railroad crossing on Church and 3rd streets. The train was stopped as crews cleared the scene, blocking seven intersections from Chestnut to Spruce streets for around two hours.