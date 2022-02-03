Sunbury man in federal custody after bust

Feb. 3—SUNBURY — A Sunbury man is in federal custody after agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives worked with city police in an investigation that began in August locally.

Horace White, 37, of N. 4th Street, was taken into custody on Tuesday, officials said. The ATF initially received a call from the Sunbury police in January about White being in possession of large amounts of narcotics and firearms, according to authorities.

A criminal complaint states that in August, Sunbury police spoke to a resident in the area of the 100 block of North Fourth Street about suspicious activity at a residence, including reports of a firearm in the home.

When officers spoke to a minor who visited the home, the child said he saw a gun that looked like a gun from the video game, "Fortnite," police said. The child said the gun, which was under a bed, was long and it was real, police said.

The child also reported there were other guns inside the home, according to police.

Officers spoke to the residents of the home and received verbal consent to check the home, police said.

Officers said they discovered a cut-out square in a box spring and when they looked inside they found two small canvas cases used to carry small handguns, police said.

Officers said they discovered an American Derringer .44 caliber pistol loaded with two rounds, according to a criminal complaint.

The gun was reported to be stolen, police said.

A woman inside the home said the gun was not hers but instead it was White's, police said. The woman told police there was another gun in her bedroom that belonged to White and believed this was the gun the child was talking about, police said.

Officers recovered a Savage Arms 30-06 rifle, police said.

Officers also discovered 40 rounds of .223 ammunition, according to police.

Officers received a separate search warrant and discovered small toolboxes that contained approximately 75 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 310 grams of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), a Taurus .22 handgun with six rounds in the magazine and 19 grams of suspected heroin, according to police.

Police said the state police drug lab revealed officers also found 15.2 grams of Fentanyl and 59 grams of a cocaine-based drug.

Early this week ATF agents arrived in Sunbury and were able to locate White and take him into custody, according to police. White is now being charged with weapons and drug trafficking crimes, according to police

White was arraigned before a federal judge Tuesday, police said.