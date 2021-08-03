Sunbury man jailed on $200,000 bail for alleged rape of home health care worker

Aug. 3—SUNBURY — A 62-year-old Sunbury man is jailed on $200,000 cash bail after being charged with allegedly raping a home health care worker.

Robert Weaver, of S. Front Street, was arrested Monday on felony charges of rape and sexual assault and was sent to Northumberland County Jail after appearing before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey.

Sunbury Sgt. Travis Bremigen said the victim told police Weaver was making her feel uncomfortable throughout the day while attending to him.

At one point, the health care worker went into a different room and Weaver followed the victim then allegedly raped her, Bremigen said.

The victim was able to get out of the home and went to a Valley hospital where a rape kit was conducted, police said.

Weaver was questioned by Bremigen and allegedly told the officer "no" when asked if the woman agreed to have sex with him.

Weaver will appear before Toomey for a preliminary hearing at a later date.